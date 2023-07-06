In the messy wake of Holden's demise, one of the more disappointing things was the fact that we now looked likely to miss out on one of the more interesting vehicles GM had launched in Europe in recent times - the second-generation Opel (and Vauxhall) Mokka.

However, as it turned out, this wasn't to be the case, as the purchase of GM's Euro brands by the PSA Group (owner of Peugeot and Citroen) opened that door back up. Particularly after PSA then merged with Fiat Chrysler to create the sprawling Stellantis empire.

Indeed, as it happened, Opel's return to New Zealand shores was spearheaded by the Mokka and we finally got to get our hands on the funky-looking small SUV.

Getting caught up in the Stellantis net sees the latest Mokka siting on the same platform as the Peugeot 2008, meaning that electrification was built in from the start - Stellantis says the platform was designed for electric powertrains first, but with the ability to take ICE powertrains as well.

Which, let's face it, is the same as using an ICE platform for an EV really, but it sounds good...

Anyway, this all means that the fully electric Mokka-e led the charge (sorry...) for Opel in New Zealand, while also being available with the same brilliant little three-cylinder petrol engine that features in the Astra and Corsa, as well as several Peugeots and Citroens.

But it is that electric one that we are talking about today, and the first thing you notice once you get past the funky looks and sharp, stylish cabin is... how much like the Peugeot e-2008 it is to actually drive.

Not that this is a bad thing in any way, of course, as the e-2008 is a brilliant little electric SUV that is extremely enjoyable to drive, with a great ride and sharp handling. But if you were expecting a different experience from Peugeot's very deliberate choice to tune its EVs to drive pretty much exactly the same as its ICE cars, then you will be disappointed.

The Mokka-e is an extremely user-friendly EV to live with - you just hop in, drive and get to enjoy the sharp, stylish interior and superbly comfortable seats.

That conscious decision to make their EVs feel like the ICE models in terms of power delivery and feel may make it far easier for EV-hesitant punters to make the switch from petrol to electricity, but it does negate the one fun selling point for childish bogans like myself - that is the instant and dramatic punch off the line that produces fits of giggling and shocked passengers.

However it is more sensible for the majority of buyers, particularly those buying a small SUV - they generally don't need or want neck-snapping acceleration. Hell, even MG have toned down the facelifted ZS EV's punch off the line, presumably because too many lawn bowls club fences were destroyed after shocked senior citizens applied a tad too much throttle following a few rounds on the green and a couple of stiff gin and tonics to round out the day.

While dynamically similar to the Peugeot e-2008, the Opel is an infinitely more interesting and stylish thing to look at, with its sharp, angular lines and two-tone paint finishes.

The Mokka-e is powered by the same 100kW/260Nm electric motor and 50kWh battery (that is good for a WLTP range of up to 363km) as the Peugeot and boasts the same delightfully responsive chassis complimented by accurate and responsive steering.

It does also feature a similarly numb and mushy brake pedal, however, but it doesn't feel as off-putting as it did in the last Peugeot EV I drove.

Back when I drove the Opel Corsa-e I said it was an equally excellent, but slightly more conservative - okay, boring - alternative to the stylish little Peugeot e-208, but it seems the Mokka-e is the exact opposite: while dynamically similar to the Peugeot e-2008, the Opel is an infinitely more interesting and stylish thing to look at, with its sharp, angular lines and two-tone paint finishes.

While the interior may not look as blatantly high-tech as the Peugeot's, it features the same tech, but presented in a more stylishly minimalist way, and the two big screens that pretend to be one curving around the driver are brilliant.

And that is the secret brilliance of the Mokka-e - it looks all youthful and vibrant, but is effortlessly docile and user-friendly. In other words, perfect for the sort of buyer looking for a small SUV.

But perhaps its biggest selling point comes from the fact that at $69,990 for this top-spec SRi (or $62,990 for the entry spec Live Edition) model it is now also cheaper than the $75,990 Peugeot I just spent the last 800-or-so words telling you it was pretty much the same as...

OPEL MOKKA-E SRi

ENGINE: 50kWh battery with single electric motor

POWER: 100kW/260Nm

GEARBOX: Single-speed automatic, FWD

RANGE: 363km (WLTP)

PRICE: $69,990