Nissan X-Trail Ti-L review: ePower Ranger

The 2023 Nissan X-Trail e-Power e-4orce is a remarkable blend of both petrol power and electric efficiency, if not a mouthful and eyeful of numbers and letters. It combines a unique hybrid-electric powertrain with an advanced all-wheel drive system that provides an eco-friendly driving experience on any terrain - and all without the hassle of plug-in charging. With over 21,000 units of the previous three generations already gracing New Zealand roads, the X-Trail’s demand is self-evident, however Nissan completely redesigned the latest model from the ground-up.

The new X-Trail sits on a brand-new CMF-C platform and boasts a shorter, wider, and taller stance compared to its predecessor. Its design draws inspiration from the second-generation X-Trail while adding a raft of modernity. The front features a refreshed interpretation of Nissan's signature 'V-Motion' grille, along with new LED headlights, fog lights and functional lower air vents. The sleek 'floating' roofline and bold 'b-pillars' give it a stylish and rugged SUV appearance, while the intentional space between the 18-inch alloys and wheel arches adds to its adventurous spirit.

The rear features an automatic tailgate and distinctive boomerang lights, and while the e-Power X-Trail offers slightly less luggage space than its non-electrified counterpart (575l instead of 585l), it still provides ample room for weekly groceries or a weekend getaway.

Step inside and there’s a host of convenient features and thoughtful details, beginning with its rear doors that open wide at an 85-degree angle, making it easy to load bulky items such as car seats and kids. Thanks to the Ti-L’s full-length panoramic sunroof, the cabin is bright and inviting with a premium level of fit and finish including quilted Nappa leather seats and a contrast-stitched dashboard.

The technological enhancements over the previous generation are a big step up. The Ti-L showcases a large 12.3-inch touchscreen equipped with navigation, wireless Apple CarPlay (wired Android Auto) and the latest in driver apps and aids, all accompanied by a premium Bose 10-speaker sound system. The new 12.3-inch digital driver display can be personalised to suit, the 10.8-inch Head-Up Display is crystal clear and the rearview mirror features an uninhibited camera view of what’s going on behind.

Nissan’s ProPilot is standard, adding to a suite of intelligent safety features such as Adaptive Cruise Control, Emergency Braking with junction assist & pedestrian/cyclist detection, and an Around View Monitor with Moving Object Detection.

The X-Trail e-Power e-4orce is much more than a hybrid. The three-cylinder 1.5-litre variable compression turbo petrol engine primarily acts as a generator, supplying power to an inverter. This, combined with variable brake regeneration, charges a 1.8kWh battery, which in turn powers two electric motors that drive the wheels. So at no point does the petrol engine directly propel the vehicle. This may sound complicated but as a driver, all you need to do is fill the tank with fuel and enjoy the experience of driving an electric vehicle.

Push-button ignition provides a ‘silent start’ familiar to those who have driven EVs, and drive is selected with a chunky e-shifter gear knob. The claimed 0-100km/h time of seven seconds ensures swift acceleration, that’s not quite on par with high-performance EVs but still satisfying.

On the whole the X-Trail’s e-Power drive system delivers a smooth and silent drive in a similar fashion to an EV, however, the hush is intermittently interrupted by the petrol engine sparking up and charging the battery. It’s a sound you quickly get used to, and thanks to Nissan's focus on reducing noise, vibration, and harshness (NVH), it’s not overly imposing.

Wind and road noise are minimal too, and the X-Trail’s smart suspension system helps absorb bumps and keep the cabin tranquil, even on our rough and unkempt roads.

The X-Trail offers five drive modes (Eco, Normal, Sport, Snow, and Off-Road), each altering the vehicle's characteristics, such as throttle response and braking. For everyday use, the 'Normal' mode is great, while 'Sport' mode adds eagerness to the inputs.

If desired, an EV-only mode can be engaged via a button on the centre console, however, due to the small battery capacity the range is minimal. Additionally, there is an e-Pedal button that provides a unique 'one-pedal' driving and increased regeneration, although it doesn't bring the SUV to a complete stop.

A standout feature of the new X-Trail is the e-4orce electronic all-wheel drive system that’s been designed exclusively for Nissan's electrified powertrains. It delivers exceptional traction across different terrains with the torque response operating 10,000 times faster than a traditional mechanical 4WD system; it virtually eliminates pitch and roll and provides an incredibly smooth ride regardless of what’s below.

Each generation of X-Trail has raised the bar, and the theme continues with this fourth-gen. It impresses both on and off the road, offering a luxurious and well-equipped EV driving experience from a brand that helped pioneer electrification with the Leaf, but has lagged behind a little with its SUVs. In fairness, the Ti-L e-Power e-4orce model's emissions and fuel economy figures put it in the range of other more conventional hybrids (154g/km WLTP and 6.8l/100km), however, it also serves as an ideal ‘transitional vehicle’: user-friendly as a traditional fossil-fuelled car while providing a great introduction to the experience of electric driving.

NISSAN X-TRAIL Ti-L

ENGINE: 1.5-litre petrol three-cylinder with dual electric motors

BATTERY: 1.8kWh

POWER: 157kW (combined)

0-100KM/H: 7.0 seconds

CONSUMPTION: 6.8l/100km (WLTP)

PRICE: $66,990