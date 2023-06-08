Nissan Qashqai Ti-L review: a greater purpose

Euro designed, with a taut shoulder line, greater proportions, an EV-style powertrain and a more purposeful stance, Nissan’s popular Qashqai SUV is back and it’s better than ever.

See this model's homepage.

Initially launched in 2006 and named after the mountainous folk of Iran, the Nissan Qashqai has now moved into its third generation, and despite being thoroughly modernised inside and out, it retains the unmistakable key Qashqai elements that have made it so desirable.

Designed and developed in the UK, the all-new Qashqai comes with an extended wheelbase and larger dimensions giving it a more substantial road presence, improved ride stability and more space for those inside.

Download a brochure of this car.

However, despite its increased footprint, the SUV is still garage and town friendly and showcases modern interpretations of traditional Qashqai styling traits such as an enlarged Nissan V-Motion grille and a ‘floating’ roofline.

The exterior design improvements include a combination of slim, full-LED advanced matrix headlamps with boomerang signature daylight running lights that flank the V-Motion grille, LED taillights that feature graduated ‘raindrop’ grain optics and create a futuristic 3D impression, and a strong shoulder line for a more muscular appearance.

The interior is both modern and minimalist with plenty of light thanks to an impressive full-length panoramic roof. The seats are covered in quilted leather with heated and massage functions for those in the front. Fit and finish has been improved with the likes of a multi-textured and contrast-stitched dashboard which extends onto the door cards.

See this model's price list.

The centre console is clean and uncluttered with a chunky gear selector, a drive mode selector switch (Eco, Normal and Sport), an EV-only button (we’ll get to the powertrain in a moment), one-pedal drive and a wireless phone charger.

A 12.3-inch infotainment touchscreen takes up a dominant position in the centre of the dashboard and gives access to a myriad of driving aids and features. Wireless Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, a 10-speaker premium Bose sound system, satellite navigation, 360-degree camera views, and even a park-assist system that will help you into either parallel or bay spaces - but in fairness, it’s quicker to do it yourself.

The Qashqai’s digital instrument cluster behind the steering wheel is as clear and easy to use as they come. There are two design styles on offer and a raft of data options available to truly personalise required information . One such image is of the SUV’s ePower energy flow, (engine to battery to wheels, and back again) and well worth talking about.

Configure your own model of this car.

Nissan’s innovative ePower drive system combines the modernity and driving feel of an EV without the need to charge a battery, hybrid (HEV) style. Under the bonnet is a 1.5-litre, three-cylinder petrol engine that to all intents and purposes acts as a generator to provide energy to a battery which in turn drives an electric motor that spins the front wheels – so, essentially, it recharges like a hybrid, yet drives as an EV.

This may seem somewhat complicated, but in reality the driver adds petrol in a traditional manner and in return gets 140kW of power, 330Nm of torque and a vibrant 0-100km/h time of 7.9 seconds. Arguably more importantly, the Qashqai’s emissions are listed as 130g/km and fuel consumption 5.8l/100km - meaning that the full tank range sits around the 1000km mark.

With eight-way electrically-adjustable front seats and a tilt adjustable steering wheel, getting comfortable in the Qashqai is a breeze. Visibility all around is good, just slightly compromised out of the rear due to the rear seat headrests. And while on the subject of rear seats, the head, shoulder and leg room is great for two, (with the third really needing to be a minor), and there’s a couple of USB-C points to power devices.

As is typical of EVs, off-the-line speed is immediate, so you are satisfyingly pushed back in your seat, on the move and up to speed limits quickly. The cabin remains quiet and well-insulated from the outside world, with minimal road and wind noise, an experience aided by an active noise cancelling system.

However, for those who drive either gas or electric-powered vehicles, the intermittent sound of the engine firing up at random times is a bit of a head-scratcher, until you remember that it’s just there (along with the regenerative braking) to recharge the battery.

Steering is direct and suspension is forgiving, meaning that out-of-town cornering can be done with equal amounts of excitement and confidence, and when in ‘sport driving mode’, the acceleration is more immediate, with national speed limits arriving in a flash - thankfully, the bright head-up display offers speed and traffic sign recognition.

To underline the ePower’s electric side, the EV button beside the gear selector offers a minimal (due to the size of the battery) EV-only driving experience, at lower speeds for short distances, however the one-pedal button allows use of the accelerator pedal to both speed up and slow the Qashqai. This may take a bit of getting used to for some, but once mastered the benefits, particularly around town, are huge.

For those venturing on shopping expeditions, again the new Qashqai excels. The motion-activated tailgate opens to an expansive 504 litres of luggage space that’s multi-tiered and configurable, meaning that even small items can be safely stored. On the matter of safety, Nissan’s all-inclusive intelligent mobility suite ensures that everything from your blind spot and rear cross-traffic, to lane-departure and pedestrians (and plenty more) are all monitored.

If either of the first two generations of Qashqai are anything to go by, then the all-new model, with its refined and efficient drive, state-of-the-art technology and increased kerbside appeal will introduce new buyers to the model. And for those still wondering what an EV feels like to drive but don’t want to go hunting for a charger or bother with the hassle of plugging in the Nissan Qashqai Ti-L with ePower is ideal.

NISSAN QASHQAI Ti-L

ENGINE: 1.5-litre petrol three-cylinder with single electric motor

BATTERY: 1.97kWh

POWER: 140kW/330Nm

0-100KM/H: 7.9 seconds

CONSUMPTION: 5.8l/100km (WLTP)

PRICE: $64,990