Mini John Cooper Works Countryman All4 review: a different kind of mini

The Countryman has always caught the most flack from Mini purists, largely due to the fact that it is the least mini Mini, being an SUV and all.

The company always defended this by saying that a Mini would always be the smallest car in its segment, buying it some wiggle room for the Countryman (y’know, by being an SUV and all).

MINI JOHN COOPER WORKS COUNTRYMAN ALL4: Engine 2.0-litre petrol four-cylinder Power 221kW/400Nm Gearbox 7-speed DCT, AWD Consumption 8.3/100km (WLTP) Price $79,990

But with the release of a new third-generation model all bets are off and the Countryman has been unleashed to revel in its status as the least mini Mini, with the new incarnation ballooning to epic (well, epic for a Mini) proportions to make room for the all-electric Aceman SUV that will slot in underneath it in the range.

Yes, the new Countryman is certainly bigger - it is 400mm longer than the first-gen Countryman - but it still isn’t exactly huge, and that increase in size has led to a far more practical and usable car. And one that is still utterly dripping in Mini design cues.

Yes, there are stripes. It is a JCW Mini, what else did you expect?

Mini has doubled down on the pretend heritage with the new Countryman, sticking with the circular central screen (that is supposed to represent the central speedometer in the original Mini) and now even adding a comedy fake “key” stop/start toggle and some more elaborate Union Jack tail lights.

Yes, it is all very contrived and silly, but it is also very fun and, as a bonus, the massive circular touchscreen is now finally full screen and actually useful.

Big and vibrant, the central screen is used to great effect, with bright and colourful menus with the same playfulness as the styling. It is also very customisable (you can even select whether you want the in-car assistant to be a cartoon Mini or a cartoon bulldog named Spike), which is a good thing because it means you can turn off the wholly unnecessary and very annoying jingles that play when you switch drive modes.

While the JCW Countryman is AWD, there is still a degree of front wheel-based silliness.

While it is all very stylish, it is rather dense and a bit unintuitive when you start trying to dig deeper into the various settings. This is largely down to the system prioritising style over common sense, while also trying to be a little bit too clever, with things like the “recently used” screen which is fine on a phone, but more of an inconvenience in a car.

Yes, it is all very contrived and silly, but it is also very fun.

Along with being very stylish, the interior is of an impressively high quality, with the extensive use of recycled materials that bring a wonderfully tactile experience to driving the Countryman. Everything you come into contact with feels solidly made and weirdly interesting, with a wide array of finishes and textures throughout the cabin.

The interior features lots of recycled and sustainable materials, but still feels impressively premium.

The John Cooper Works variant of the Countryman we drive here is the top of the range, packing a 221kW/400Nm version of the BMW B48 2.0-litre turbocharged and 48-volt-boosted inline four-cylinder engine driving all four wheels via a seven-speed dual clutch transmission.

On the road the JCW Countryman is swift (as JCW Minis are now), rather than feral (as JCW Minis used to be), with power delivery that is as contrived as the styling, i.e: a distinct FWD bias and even a small degree of torque steer for comedic effect.

Again, it is all rather silly and fun, very consciously tapping into that pretend heritage that a Mini SUV really doesn’t have and being cheerfully amusing as a result.

After years of being a rectangular screen jammed uncomfortably into a circular bezel, the central touchscreen finally fills the whole thing!

While the front end is somewhat playful at lower speeds, once you are on a winding back road it comes over all very BMW-like (the Countryman sits on the same UKL2 platform as the BMW X1) and turns in with sharp and accurate confidence that totally belies the initial silliness.

It is genuinely fun and it never takes itself terribly seriously, which is delightfully refreshing in the new car market.

Above all else though, the Countryman is still an SUV, so still has a strong focus on comfort. Despite taut body control and sharp handling, the Countryman is still impressively comfortable, with a firm, yet nicely supple ride. It can get a little brittle over rougher surfaces, but it is never overly intrusive or problematic.

The red roof won't be to all tastes, but it is optional. We loved it, by the way.

While the idea of a larger Mini will always be abhorrent to some people, anyone who is after a modern, seriously style-led small SUV that is practical, comfortable, high-tech and even somewhat sporty, the Countryman will fit the bill nicely.

Whether or not the John Cooper Works variant will, however, is another question, as its starting price of $78,990 is rather hefty. Considering that the FWD Countryman C (that features the brilliant 125kW 1.5-litre three-cylinder engine) starts at $54,990 and the more powerful 230kW Countryman SE EV is only $2k more than the JCW, it does slip into an even more niche part of the market.

Still, it is genuinely fun and it never takes itself terribly seriously, which is delightfully refreshing in the new car market.

What are the key statistics for the Mini John Cooper Works Countryman All4?

The hottest Countryman is powered by a 221kW/400Nm version of BMW's excellent 2.0-litre four-cylinder petrol turbo engine hooked up to a slick seven-speed dual clutch transmission. A 48-volt mild-hybrid boost system fills in any turbo lag nicely, but doesn't do much for fuel consumption.

Is the Mini John Cooper Works Countryman All4 efficient?

Not particularly. While it is actually relatively easy to do better than Mini's combined consumption claim of 8.3L/100km, it is even easier to do considerably more if you start making the most of the shove off the line.

Is the Mini John Cooper Works Countryman All4 good to drive?

The Countryman is every bit as agile and eager as you would expect a Mini to be, despite the fact it is considerably larger than before. The steering is superbly accurate, albeit a little distant in that modern BMW way. While it has a surprising amount of torque steer present at low speeds, this is actually comes across more like a charming throwback than an actual fault.

Is the Mini John Cooper Works Countryman All4 practical?

More than it ever been. This is where the real advantages of the Countryman growing to make room for the smaller Aceman to slot in under it really show, with the new car being noticeably more spacious and comfortable as a result. There are plenty of handy storage areas scattered around the cabin, although a few of them are compromised in the name of style - the cool little storage box between the seats looks fantastic, but is not that much practical use...

What do we like about the Mini John Cooper Works Countryman All4?

It's part grown-up SUV, part fashion accessory and part Hot Wheels car all wrapped up in a package that could be painfully style led (like the last one), but skillfully avoids cliche by not taking itself too seriously. It also happens to be fun to drive and surprisingly comfortable.

What don’t we like about the Mini John Cooper Works Countryman All4?

The infotainment menus look fantastic, but are infuriatingly confusing at times. It's mainly when you are digging deeper for a setting you are like to set how you like it once and never touch again, but it is still irritating.

What kind of person would the Mini John Cooper Works Countryman All4 suit?

Somebody who needs a grown-up car, but doesn't want one that takes itself too seriously.