Mini Countryman Cooper S Untamed review: Running wild

While I never particularly warmed to Mini’s first attempt at creating an SUV in 2010, the second-gen Countryman from 2016 won me over as soon as I saw it sitting next to the first-gen one at the global launch in the UK.

While the first looked somewhat apologetic and not entirely committed to the idea of being an SUV, the new one looked far more into it, with a squarer, chunkier look that, while not exactly screaming “hardcore 4x4 off-roader” at the top of its lungs, certainly managed to state “practical and sensible transport for small families” in a quietly confident manner.

Add to this its immediate appeal as a comfortable small urban SUV, as well as the AWD models’ surprising off-road capabilities (okay, it’s not going to be crawling through the Rubicon Trail anytime, but it could impressively acquit itself in a muddy paddock) and you had a proper small SUV, not a slightly confused hatch.

Of course, the part that really sealed the deal was the fact that the second-gen Countryman was still a blast to drive on a winding road, regardless of whether it was a modest three-cylinder Cooper, the 2.0-litre turbo Cooper S or the mental JCW.

But the second-gen Countryman’s time is coming to an end, with a new, larger electrified and even more SUV-ish model waiting in the wings. Which is no doubt why Mini chose to squeeze out a few special editions of the current car (and the hatch) as something of a farewell.

And I have to say that, while I am fond of the current Countryman, I was slightly less enthused by the special editions…

The car you see here is a Countryman Cooper S Untamed Edition, meaning that it is powered by a 141kW 2.0-litre turbo four-cylinder engine, driving the front wheels through a seven-speed dual clutch transmission.

All fine and good so far, but then the special edition shadow looms overhead in the form of some none-too-subtle stickers on the sides, numerous “Untamed” decals on windows and the like, as well as some plasticky inserts on the front guards, similarly adorned with the “Untamed” moniker in a 80s retro-style font.

This car is basically the automotive equivalent of a pastel suit over a t-shirt and a healthy mullet and a majestic moustache.

All of this seemed a bit slapped on in a desperate effort to stir up interest in a car that is nearing the end of its life with a few decals and a cool paint colour (which it is), and I personally wasn’t all that fired up over it all. Even with the inherent coolness of the vaguely retro font.

Then I hopped into it at night and my entire perception of the Untamed edition changed. Why? Because it did something that not only confirmed that a bit more effort than a few stickers was put into this. And that Mini wasn’t taking it seriously in the slightest.

It was as simple as the dashboard on the passenger’s side has a bit of simple back-lighting that brings the cheesy 80s Untamed logo to life in a fantastic neon-soaked 80s nightclub way. It’s not that big, but was the last piece of the puzzle that made it all fall into place for me - Mini was having some real German-style fun with this car that is basically the automotive equivalent of a pastel suit over a t-shirt and a healthy mullet and a majestic moustache.

With that readjustment in my attitude towards the Untamed Countryman in place, my enjoyment of it increased. Because, after all, it was still a Mini anyway, so that inherently fun nature was still deeply ingrained in it.

The 2.0-litre turbo petrol four is still a deeply impressive engine with a fantastically flexible nature that sees it equally capable of being a docile urban runabout as well as something considerably more eager and fiery on a winding back road.

And it is a charm that is only increased by the cheesy retro-ness of the Untamed special edition, regardless of how I initially felt about it.

Likewise the ride and handling is that delightfully tactile Mini mix of a sporty, yet never intrusive of overbearingly harsh ride, blended with superbly sharp and confident handling that never fails to raise a smile.

While I am sure the new Countryman will be a good car (and it looks fantastic), the increased size and focus on electrification will likely mean that it will lose at least some of the charm of the current car.

However, that charm does take a slight battering when you get to the issue of price: the Untamed Edition costs a hefty $70,500, which is $6175 more than a standard Countryman Cooper S and, depending on your attitude to small SUVs, that is either perfectly good value for money for a premium example of something unique or a horrifying amount for something that just adds style over substance.

MINI COUNTRYMAN COOPER S UNTAMED

ENGINE: 2.0-litre turbo-petrol four

POWER: 141kW/280Nm

GEARBOX: 7-speed dual clutch automatic transmission, FWD

CONSUMPTION: 6.7l/100km, CO2 153g/km, Clean Car fee $1725

PRICE: $70,500