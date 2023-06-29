Mercedes-Benz GLC 300 first drive: this is the one

It might seem like a curious move for Mercedes-Benz New Zealand to take its biggest-selling model, the GLC medium SUV, and rationalise it from four mainstream versions to just one.

The sole model for Kiwi customers is now the GLC 300 mild hybrid. There’s no lower-powered price-leading petrol, no diesel and curiously, no plug-in hybrid electric vehicle (PHEV) as there was in the previous generation. And still is in Australia.

It all makes perfect sense in the wider context, says Jerry Stamoulis, the brand’s media relations boss for Australasia: “We’ve got enough data to know what this customer is ordering. We know what they want. So rather than chasing a specific price, we’re bringing in the car that we know people are after.

The GLC PHEV was a “long conversation”, especially given the new model has an impressive 100km electric range, but Stamoulis says the Kiwi side of the brand couldn’t make a business case for it.

Think of the GLC as a highly finessed version of model aimed at more traditional Mercedes-Benz NZ customers.

“We do see a market for plug-in hybrid but we also see a market for [pure] electric and by the end of this year we’ll have eight electric cars. We’ll be focusing on those.”

The brand already has the EQB and EQC (albeit nearing the end of its run). The EQE SUV is also due later this year. All potentially cross over with the GLC in terms of size and format, hence the decision to rationalise.

Despite the familiar look, it is indeed new inside and out. Larger, too.

So think of the GLC 300 as a highly finessed version of model aimed at more traditional Mercedes-Benz NZ customers.

Despite the familiar look, it is indeed new inside and out. Larger, too: 15mm longer in the wheelbase, 60mm longer overall and just a snip lower (4mm). The boot has also increased by 50 litres, to a generous 620l.

The AMG Line styling package is now standard inside and out and the new GLC picks up the twin-screen dashboard from the latest C-Class sedan, with 12.3in (driver) and 11.9in (infotainment) displays.

The engine is a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol with 190kW/400Nm, supplemented by a 48-volt power system and integrated starter generator (ISG) that can add up to 17kW/200Nm (although M-B doesn't give a combined figure for engine/ISG, as the two are seldom working at maximum power together).

The GLC 300 is larger and 69kg heavier than the previous model, but the mild-hybrid tech has helped keep fuel economy in check: it's actually 0.5l/100km more thrifty than before, with a 3P-WLTP (Clean Car) figure of 8.6l/100km. But that still now attracts a Clean Car Discount fee of $3162.50.

It’s an incredibly polished machine on the road. A four-pot turbo might not seem very premium on paper, but the way the hybrid system’s ISG shoulders some of the load at low speed and smoothes out performance makes this a relaxed, comfortable machine.

There’s performance spark there when you want it, too. The soundtrack of the petrol engine under load is actually quite appealing – kind of an urgent gurgle – and while the ride remains suitably cushy even on those big 20-inch wheels, there’s typical M-B attention to detail in the chassis. Mixed-size tyres for example, which is something you expect more on an enthusiast-oriented machine.

Those coming over from the previous model – and if we’re reading M-B NZ right, that’s going to be most GLC 300 buyers – will be blown away by the new interior, with its big screens and shiny surfaces. There’s also a choice of three upholstery colours, including the very swish white of the example we drove.

It’s fully specced up, with everything from heated/memory seats to a good sound system to panoramic roof. The 360-degree cameras can also be employed to create a “transparent bonnet” feature on the infotainment screen, which shows you what’s under the car when you’re driving at low speed off-tarmac. It goes nicely with a new Off Road drive mode that’s unique to the GLC… although remember, this is no 4x4 adventure machine.

Unusually for a Mercedes-Benz, options are few. The main one is the $6900 Plus Package, which adds augmented reality for the MBUX operating system (graphics over sat-nav instructions, for example), a beefed-up security system, Burmester surround sound audio, a more sophisticated driver assistance setup, Digital Light, and heat/noise-insulating acoustic glass.

For $1500 you can have one of two special paint colours, Opalite White or Patagonia Red. For another $1000 you can have the alloy wheels painted in black. And that’s it.

If you want a GLC tweaked as near close to perfection, this is it. It’s a really satisfying and impressive step up from the previous model for existing customers.

For those with a little less brand loyalty, it’s hard to ignore the PHEV versions of the rival Audi Q5 (near-identical price to the GLC, no Clean Car fee and just tested, read about it here) and BMW X3. But M-B NZ would argue it also has plenty of electric options here, or on the way, for those who are ready to plug in.

There’s also a bit more GLC on the way. Expect coupe versions (as with the previous car) later this year and of course the obligatory loud, obnoxious and very entertaining AMG models. All still to be revealed.

MERCEDES-BENZ GLC 300 4MATIC

ENGINE: 2.0-litre turbo-petrol four with 48v mild hybrid system

POWER: 190kW/400Nm (petrol) and 17kW/200Nm (electric integrated starter-generator)

GEARBOX: 9-speed automatic, AWD

0-100KM/H: 6.2sec

CONSUMPTION: 8.6l/100km, CO2 195g/km (3P-WLTP)

PRICE: $113,900