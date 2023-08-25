Mercedes-AMG SL 63 4Matic+ first drive: the L might stand for 'Leery'

The origins of the “SL” name in Mercedes-Benz’s legendary convertible lie in “Sports” and “Lightweight”; the 1954 original was basically a racer for the road, remember, and at one time the world’s fastest production car.

In truth it hasn’t been either S or L for a long time, but what it has done is evolve into a luxury icon for the brand through six generations and nearly 70 years.

Mercedes-AMG SL 63 retains a thunderous twin-turbo V8 under the bonnet.

The all-new seventh-generation SL 63 is still the thick end of two tonnes. But Mercedes-AMG is aiming to bring a bit of the S back with a new composite aluminium (with some fibre and steel bits) spaceframe platform that’s shared with the next-generation GT (although the two remain quite distinct on top, with no body panels shared). Take a look below.

In fact, the SL was developed with AMG input right from the start; it means business.

The new Mercedes-AMG GT coupe is now based on the same platform as the SL.

There’s a staggering array of high technology and - in an age where the C 63 is moving to electrified four-pot power – yet another iteration of our old-favourite biturbo-V8 in the flagship SL 63. Which is the only SL being offered in New Zealand.

There’s definitely a bit of the GT in the SL’s styling. It hunkers down low and the overhangs have been trimmed right back. It’s even gone a bit motorsporty again, with Airpanel active aero in the front apron and at the back, with a retractable rear spoiler.

Retractable rear spoiler is part of the active aero package on the Mercedes-AMG SL.

The V8 has been tweaked slightly for the SL, the Speedshift transmission boasts “extremely short shift times” says Mercedes-AMG and the Dynamic Plus package comes as standard, with special engine mounts, Race drive setting including Drift Mode and a rear-axle locking differentials.

An electronic Active Ride Control system is also standard, replacing mechanical anti-roll bars. The idea is to eliminate roll in corners but keep the ride cushy when you’re cruising along.

Definitely more aggressive styling for Mercedes-AMG SL, but can it still be a luxury cruiser?

Ah yes, that. No point making the SL all aggressive if you can’t cruise comfortably down to the waterfront for Sunday brunch. There’s an axle-lifter for the driveway (GPS-enabled) and still plenty of old-school luxury, including a big portrait touch screen, Nappa leather seats, 11-speaker Burmester sound system and a mechanical wind deflector to settle your ’do in top-down driving.

The SL has also moved back to a traditional soft-top form the previous folding metal roof; that’s the true mark of a luxury convertible of course. All the really posh drop-tops have fabric lids. The SL’s will lower in 15 seconds and it can be operated at up to 60km/h.

Plenty of AMG gear in Mercedes SL cabin, but all suitably sumptuous.

We grabbed a quick (very quick) drive in the SL 63 4Matic+ as part of an afternoon of general playtime during a Mercedes-Benz/AMG NZ drive day at Hampton Downs. No track stuff for the SL, but rather a quick road loop to get a feel for how the other half live.

The big question is not whether the SL is now more driver-focused, because it definitely is. The steering keeps things light, but thunderous engine and techy chassis mean it absolutely demolishes Kiwi backroads.

Mercedes-AMG SL 63 with a poor cousin, the C 43 sedan.

Whether the ride is luxury-car plush is another question. There’s a huge level of customisation available, meaning you can wind everything back to its softest and enjoy smooth progress where the road surface is the same. But there’s also an undercurrent of firmness even when the car is set to its most lifestyley; buyers of this new SL will never be in any doubt that it’s a more serious sporting machine than the last few generations. Bring on summer.

MERCEDES-AMG SL 63 4MATIC+

ENGINE: 4.0-litre biturbo-petrol V8

POWER: 430kW/800Nm

GEARBOX: 9-speed automatic, AWD

0-100KM/H: 3.6sec

CONSUMPTION: 13.9l/100km, CO2 319g/km (WLTP)

PRICE: $361,900