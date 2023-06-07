Mercedes-AMG A45 S 4Matic+ review: still hyper excitable

Mercedes-AMG gave much to the A45 S 4Matic+ when it launched its all-new version in 2019. With 310kW from its hand-built 2.0-litre biturbo engine, it boasted the highest output of any four-cylinder production motor in the world.

It also looked suitably loopy alongside the rest of the A-Class range, with bulges and blingly bits everywhere. This sort of thing is very important in hyper hatch world.

The bad news that comes with the A45 facelift is a slight loss of status. Its 310kW has now been matched from within its own family, thanks to the new (kind of) electrified version of the same powerplant in the larger C43. But the sedan is still 0.7sec slower to 100km/h, so those in the A-team can probably live with that.

But the A45 S also no longer stands out quite as much. Some of the styling detail from the 45 has transitioned into the less extreme A35, which has also gained some 48-volt mild hybrid technology and extra power in its (completely different) 2.0-litre powertrain. But still “only” 225kW.

Still crazy-fast, loud and very much on the wild side of hyper hatching.

So while AMG/turbo technology has been developing at pace around it, the A45 S powertrain has stayed exactly as it was. Fans probably won’t mind that at all either, because it’s still completely bonkers. And pure-ICE.

For the record, the facelift A45 S has new grille and headlights, a new AMG emblem on the bonnet, revised rear lights, chunky quad tailpipes, and a new AMG Performance steering wheel with controls for the three-stage stability control and AMG Dynamics (which is arguably the nicest upgrade). The latest version of the MBUX twin-screen dashboard is apparently quicker to respond and has a brighter AMG-specific screen design.

A barking-mad powertrain and more supple suspension are actually a pretty good combination for Kiwi backroads.

It’s still crazy-fast, loud and very much on the wild side of hyper hatching. The AMG engine pops and crackles even in the more comfort-oriented drive modes, just in more socially acceptable way. Crank it all up to Sport+ (which you can do on a Porsche-style steering wheel dial) and pedestrian heads will twirl. Faces might scowl, too.

The range of powertrain and chassis configurations is potentially bewildering but potentially useful if you’re doing track days; which you absolutely can in this car, with its extreme power and very tricky AWD system (it has a Race setting and full drift mode, remember).

But because the A45 S doesn’t have an especially soft side, you can be quite content with a couple of key settings for road driving.

For everyday stuff just wind everything back to Comfort (aggressive/firm, but tolerable), and when you want to experience the wild side click that dial straight around to Sport+.

You can also adjust the suspension manually and separately, so it’s feasible to be in Sport+ and tap the suspension button back to Comfort, kind of like Ferrari’s Bumpy Road Mode. A barking-mad powertrain and more supple suspension are actually a pretty good combination for Kiwi backroads.

The facelift A45 S really is more of the same, but given the march of electrification across AMG’s engines, it’s also looking more and more like a last deliciously ICE-y blast for this hottest of hatchbacks.

The A45 S 4Matic+ (what a mouthful) has never been the most agile or engaging of the breed – it’s more a grip-and-growl situation, with the potential to also help you practice massive skids and destroy expensive tyres in a safe track environment. Go in with your eyes open and they will likely stay open… in wonder.

MERCEDES-AMG A45 S 4MATIC+

ENGINE: 2.0-litre turbo-petrol four

POWER: 310kW/500Nm

GEARBOX: 7-speed automated dual clutch, AWD

0-100KM/H: 3.9sec

CONSUMPTION: 8.9l/100km (claimed indicative), CO2 225g/km (3P-WLTP)

PRICE: $121,700