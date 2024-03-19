Mazda CX-90 Takami review: big fish

With the recent launch of the CX-60 and CX-90 SUVs on its new RWD platform, Mazda has unashamedly pitched itself as a player in the luxury end of the market, with a big bump in quality, a new six-cylinder engine and RWD-oriented dynamics.

While it is still too early to say if this will be a successful direction for the Japanese company, the first products in the new luxury-oriented onslaught have certainly impressed, with the CX-60 proving to be a handsome, high-quality package, albeit a slightly flawed one.

The CX-90 is the CX-60's bigger brother, boasting the same styling language to the point of it being difficult to tell the two apart from the front. Move further down and it becomes apparent, however, not just because the CX-90 has a flatter rear roofline and a different–shaped D-pillar, but more for extra moving you have to do to get to the back of it. - at 5.1 metres long, the CX-90 is almost as long as a BT-50 ute. Yes, the CX-60 is a big boy, but the CX-90 is even bigger.

Which, of course, makes sense when you consider it is a seven-seater that is pitched squarely at the luxury end of the large SUV segment. I mean, you gotta be a big fish to swim in that pond.

But you also must be seriously convincing, not only in terms of quality, but also power, performance and refinement. And while the big Mazda effortlessly ticks off the first three, it does stumble ever so slightly on the fourth.

More on that stumble later, but first; what the CX-90 gets very right indeed.

A large seven-seat costing $90k-plus needs to get that luxury tick, and the CX-90 absolutely nails that. Big and spacious inside, Mazda has suitably upped its game in terms of interior quality to hit the mark that price tag demands, with a superbly built interior with extremely high-quality materials. Lexus may well be the Japanese benchmark for interior quality, but Mazda runs things very close indeed here. In fact, it’s only the slightly cheaper feeling lower dash plastics that hold it back from true Lexus-matching levels.

Of course, that isn’t a surprise, as the CX-60 also boasts similar levels of interior quality, and while the smaller Takami gets a fancy cream interior, the larger edition gets a more reserved and sober black treatment.

A large seven-seat costing $90k-plus needs to get that luxury tick, and the CX-90 absolutely nails that.

The front seats are spectacularly comfortable, with high-grade Nappa leather upholstery, as well as heating and ventilation, while the second row is also heated, can recline and has generous legroom. The third row is expectedly more cramped but still has room for the kids that are likely to be populating it most of the time, plus the big, wide-opening rear doors allow easy access to the third row.

Ride quality and handling is also impressive, with a firmish ride that is still superbly damped, and exceptional body control. Despite being tailored for the American market, the CX-90 is most certainly not a wallowy behemoth, even though you are extremely aware of its size. The body is superbly balanced, with the satisfyingly RWD-oriented feel that Mazda’s new platform brings.

Add to this the CX-90's wonderfully muscular and refined 3.3-litre inline six-cylinder petrol engine, and you get a very convincing package indeed.

The CX-90 gets the most powerful variant of Mazda’s new inline six, with 254kW and 500Nm on hand to hustle the 2220kg SUV along. And it delivers effortlessly, with the big torque coming in nice and low (2500rpm) thanks to the 48-volt mild-hybrid assist it also packs.

Refined and smooth, the 3.3-litre six is wonderfully quiet around town, but produces a muted, but satisfying growl when stirred into action.

The CX-90 uses the same 8-speed auto as the CX-60, which means it also has the associated slight clunkiness that its smaller sibling display at urban speeds.

But here is where the CX-90 has that minor stumble – while the engine is superbly smooth and refined, the transmission and stop-start system is less so.

The CX-90 uses the same 8-speed auto as the CX-60, which means it also has the associated slight clunkiness that its smaller sibling display at urban speeds. While this is more noticeable in the PHEV CX-60, the shifts at low speeds from the auto (that is a complex set-up which replaces a traditional torque converter with a second clutch pack) are still slightly jerky and not exactly in keeping with the $90k price tag.

Likewise, the stop-start system suffers from a lack of ultimate refinement when kicking back in, which only amplifies the disappointing effect.

This is, however, a very minor blemish on the CX-90's otherwise deeply impressive presentation. Whether or not it is enough to put you off it entirely will require a test drive before purchase, but if it doesn’t bother you, then the CX-90 will make a thoroughly satisfying way to get around.

ENGINE: 3.3-litre petrol 6-cylinder with 48-volt mild hybrid system POWER: 254kW/500Nm GEARBOX: 8-speed automatic, AWD 0-100KM/H: 8.4sec CONSUMPTION: 9.1l/100km (3P-WLTP) PRICE: $92,990.

How much is the Mazda CX-90 Takami?

At $92,990, the CX-90 Takami is the most expensive Mazda you can buy, although it is not much more than the CX-60 Takami at $90,990, and you do get that silky smooth six-cylinder engine (the CX-60 gets the 2.5-litre PHEV powertrain) and two extra seats in the rear for that extra $2k.

What are the key statistics for the Mazda CX-90 Takami powertrain?

The CX-90 uses the same 3.3-litre inline six-cylinder petrol engine as the CX-60, but here it is bumped up to 254kW and 500Nm. It also uses the same 8-speed automatic transmission.

Is the Mazda CX-90 Takami efficient?

With a claimed average combined 3P-WLTP fuel consumption figure of 9.1l/100km, the CX-90 is efficient for a large seven-seat, six-cylinder luxury SUV.

Is the Mazda CX-90 Takami good to drive?

While it boasts an impressively smooth and refined engine, the CX-90's transmission lets it down at urban speeds to a degree, by being slightly clunky. Out on the open road, however, it all comes together nicely and the slick powertrain matches up beautifully to the comfort-oriented, yet wonderfully well-controlled chassis.

Is the Mazda CX-90 Takami practical?

With the CX-90's big size comes equally big interior space. With plenty of leg and shoulder room in all three rows (with the third being relative), there's 257 also litres of space available in the boot with the third row of seats up. This balloons up to 608 litres with the third row folded down, while dropping the second row gives you a massive 1163 litres of room. The CX-90 is also rated to tow 2500kg on a braked trailer.

What do we like about the Mazda CX-90 Takami?

As far as large six-cylinder SUVs go, the CX-90 is absolutely top-notch in terms of luxury, comfort and practicality. The fact it is also good to drive on a winding road is a surprising bonus.

What don’t we like about the Mazda CX-90 Takami?

The transmission's jerky nature at low speeds is a drawback that may put some people off what is otherwise a remarkably complete luxury package.

What kind of person would the Mazda CX-90 Takami suit?

Someone who is after a big, comfortable seven-seat SUV with plenty of luxury trimmings. While Mazda is aiming squarely at the European competition with it latest products, it is hard to see a BMW or Mercedes driver making the switch unless they are coming from something considerably smaller or older, in which case the CX-90 will be an absolute revelation. Bored Lexus owners who want a change will be in the picture, but that less-than-perfect transmission might be a deterrent here.