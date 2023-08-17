Mahindra Scorpio first drive: new-gen Indian SUV that's made for off-road

The Mahindra Scorpio might well be the most famous 4x4 you’ve never heard of. Just launched in New Zealand, Scorpio will be a new model name to many Kiwis, but it’s been an SUV legend in India for over two decades now.

Scorpio is Mahindra's second new-gen SUV - after the XUV 700.

“Our” Scorpio is an all-new version of course, but since its Indian launch in June last year it has helped the model series tick over 900,000 sales since June 2002. Over 100,000 orders were placed for the new Scorpio within 30 minutes of bookings opening; the first 25,000 came within a minute. Like we said… it’s a popular model in India.

The previous Scorpio has carried on with minor facelifts for two decades, and is still so popular it continues alongside the new model as the Scorpio Classic. Which is why the new car is called Scorpio-N in its home market. But it’s still just “Scorpio” for us.

The transition from old to new Scorpio is as good a demonstration as any of Mahindra’s new focus on export success. The classic Scorpio is very much styled around domestic-market tastes: tall, square, narrow and quite ornate. Awesome in other words, but not for everybody.

Previous Mahindra Scorpio was never sold in NZ, but it's a legend in India.

And we have actually had a taste of Scorpio in NZ already, even if you didn’t realise. The ute version, called Scorpio Getaway in India, is sold here as the Pik Up.

In concept, it’s quite similar to a Toyota Fortuner or Ford Everest, although NZ buyers will also find some striking differences

Anyway, the new model is much more international in look and feel. It would happily sit alongside a Japanese 4x4 and you wouldn’t raise an eyebrow.

Mahindra Scorpio is a traditional 4x4: diesel engine, ladder-frame chassis.

It’s still very much an off-road adventure vehicle: diesel engine, ladder-frame chassis, proper off-road hardware including low-range, and seven seats.

It’s inexpensive next to 'ute with boot' rivals in NZ, but there’s actually more to the Scorpio than just metal for your money

In concept, it’s quite similar to a Toyota Fortuner or Ford Everest (both rivals in India), although NZ buyers might find a couple of striking differences. First, it’s tall with big ground clearance (227mm), but Scorpio is also short: at 4661mm it’s more medium-SUV size than large seven-seater. Second, even in flagship Z8L form featured here, it’s just $50,990: $10k less than a Fortuner and $20k under the cheapest Everest. So it’s medium-crossover money, too.

We went off-road in Scorpio at the Mahindra SUV Proving Ground.

The closest rival might well be the LDV D90 ($41,990-$55,990). Although Mahindra would argue Scorpio is aimed much more at the mainstream, established models.

A Terrain Management System (TMS) employs clever electronics to optimise the power delivery and traction systems for snow, mud or sand

A Kiwi drive will come, but we’ve already sampled Scorpio at Mahindra’s very flash 454-acre SUV Proving Ground (MSPG) in Tamil Nadu, near Chennai, on tarmac (on a high-speed bowl even) and in challenging off-road conditions, including the spectacular Mahindra Adventure course, and another mud-plugging session (on another day) at Aaamy Valley City, near Pune, where things got wet and a tad unpredictable.

Mahindra Scorpio retains an old-school side-hinged tailgate.

In some respects, the Scorpio is a fairly basic family 4x4. Engine power is modest, the cabin is made from very hard plastic, the tailgate is an old-school side-hinged job (even though the spare wheel isn’t mounted there) and at launch it doesn’t even have any camera-based active driver aids like adaptive cruise or lane assist; although that safety shortfall is likely to be rectified next year.

It’s inexpensive next to “ute with boot” rivals in NZ, but there’s actually more to the Scorpio than just metal for your money. On the sealed stuff at MSPG (we weren’t permitted to drive on public roads in India) it’s well-sorted for a vehicle of this type; the powertrain is perky and the chassis contained the inevitable ladder-frame/axle-articulation-optimised body roll pretty well.

Scorpio was good for 180km/h on Mahindra's high-speed bowl.

It also coped with 160-180km/h on the MSPG high-speed bowl. We were allowed to use the lower three of the four lanes (hence a 160km/h limit on the curves) and the big fella felt fine for lap after lap.

But Scorpio really shines in the rough stuff. Yes, the Mahindra Adventure course is man-made and carefully curated to show off what the brand’s cars can do, but it’s still the toughest circuit of its type I’ve ever been on: massive dips that had rear wheels dangling dramatically into the sky, rocks everywhere and even a long set of steps that you “walk” the car down.

Mahindra Scorpio really shines in the rough stuff. And the slippery stuff.

It’s RWD in road driving, but there are 4WD-high and 4WD-low settings, locking differentials and a Terrain Management System (TMS) that employs clever electronics to optimise the power delivery and traction systems for snow, mud or sand.

Even on normal all-terrain tyres, the Scorpio simply walked over stuff you wouldn’t believe. And it does feel tough: no drama with slamming, sorry “accidentally slamming” the sills down on the odd precipice – the side steps are solid enough to act as rock rails and suffer no damage.

Terrain Management System (TMS) is effective, if slow to engage.

Clever electronics certainly play a part in the Scorpio’s off-road skills. The TMS dial is painfully slow to switch modes, but once the correct one is selected the vehicle really can conquer tricky terrain on seemingly unsuitable tyres.

Despite the workaday materials, the cabin looks pretty smart, with conventional but neat ergonomics and a “Rich Coffee Brown” faux-leather upholstery as standard. Might be overwhelming for some… but it’s definitely not boring.

Mahindra Scorpio cabin is conservative, but well laid out.

Scorpio is pretty well specced-up with a chilled glovebox and separate air-con unit for the second row across the range. Our Z8L also gets a 12-speaker Sony audio setup (like some of the car’s clever 4x4 electronics, possibly a hangover from Mahindra’s 2019 partnership with Ford), front camera for parking/off-roading that you can activate with one touch, and power driver’s seat.

Despite the shortish dimensions, it’s pretty comfortable for adults in the second row; our media group did a fair few kays in the back seat, as we were driven around Pune and Mumbai.

Top Mahindra Scorpio Z8L six-seater offers captain's chairs in the second row.

The top, um, top model also gets swish captain’s chairs in the centre row, making it a six-seater. We like. But you can also save $1000 and order your Z8L with a conventional bench in the back, to make it a seven-occupant SUV.

The third row is a simple tumble/fold affair, bolted to the boot floor rather than fully integrated; occasional only. But the same is true for so many seven-seaters and actually the view out is pretty decent.

Mahindra Scorpio's third row is a simple tumble-and-fold affair.

Modest on-road acceleration, basic finish and a 2500kg tow rating (Fortuner and Everest are three tonnes plus) are reminders that Scorpio doesn’t quite punch in the big leagues for all-round ability. But when it comes to value, toughness and off-road talent especially, it goes above and beyond. It’s an impressive and interesting addition to the 4x4 market in NZ.

MAHINDRA SCORPIO Z8L

ENGINE: 2.2-litre turbo-diesel four

POWER: 129kW/400Nm

GEARBOX: 6-speed automatic, part-time 4WD with low-range

CONSUMPTION: 8.3l/100km (3P-WLTP), Clean Car Discount fee $4542

PRICE: $50,990 (six-seat model)