Long-term test: Ford Mustang Mach-E GT

What is the Ford Mustang Mach-E GT?

The pinnacle of Ford's electric Mustang Mach-E range, the $116,990 GT blends SUV practicality and brutal performance into one easy-to-live-with package.

Why are we running it?

To see if an EV that can bolt from 0 to 100km/h in 3.7 seconds can serve as a sensible daily driver.

Is putting the galloping pony badge on an EV sacrilege? Or is it the fact that the Mach-E is an SUV?

Intro 28/02/24 - Report 1 coming soon!

INTRO AND FIRST IMPRESSIONS: 28th February 2024

Mileage: 25km

The GT is the top of the Mustang Mach-E range and the fastest acceleration Mustang currently on sale.

A new member has joined the DRIVEN stable, and it has some pedigree breeding as we saddle up. With those awful horsey puns dispensed with, we can officially welcome one of the stars of the 2023 motoring year to our DRIVEN garage, the 2024 Ford Mustang Mach-E GT, in iconic and advertising-featured Grabber Blue Metallic.

Sitting at the top of the three-model range above the $74,990 RWD and the $104,990 AWD model, we’ve rounded up the headlining $116,990 GT; it’s significantly quicker than the AWD and packs more gear for the $12k premium, including 20in wheels, sports seats, MagneRide suspension and a bespoke GT bodykit.

The GT gets a high quality interior with plenty of thoughtful touches throughout.

While its headline-grabber as the fastest-accelerating production Mustang on sale may have an asterisk, “on sale” is the disclaimer, as the 2022 Mustang Shelby GT500 still holds the title, managing 0-60mph (96km/h) in 3.4 seconds; regardless it’s splitting horse hairs.

Recognising but putting aside the two strikes of it being both an EV and named a Mustang, two separate hate-crimes in some peoples’ eyes, this GT jumps from 0-100km/h in 3.7 seconds: that’s faster than a Ferrari F40 (4.3 seconds), and line-ball with the Porsche 959 (3.7s), which is also all-wheel drive. While those 1980s icons are a world apart from the 2024 Ford Mustang Mach-E GT, there is some relevance to them being the ultimate supercars of their time, and reverence for never beating your heroes... or something like that.

We'll be living with the Mach-E Gt for the next few months and updating you on our time with it.

It is very quick, and for $117k it would want to be, though that is including a recent $8k price drop making it a little more price-friendly. We sung its virtues with our test drive, including its fun and lively chassis that really makes it a driver’s car.

We loved the Mach-E so much, we also elected it as a top-three qualifier in both the AA DRIVEN EV class, and the outright top ten best in the Motoring Writers Guild NZ Car of the Years awards, citing its fit-for-purpose functionality as a practical, sporting SUV.

We’ll offer regular updates here over the next three months, and take betting on how many times it is admonished by observers for its EV status and badge. And try and avoid anyone named Sally.

- Dean Evans