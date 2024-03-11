Lexus RX 350h and RX 500h review: different, yet the same

While the all-electric RZ might be the centre of attention in the Japanese luxury brand’s mid-to-large SUV line up at the moment, it is well worth remembering that Lexus still makes another largish SUV in the form of the RX hybrid.

The RX sits on the same bunch of bits as the Toyota Highlander, including the 184kW/239Nm 2.5-litre four-cylinder petrol hybrid powertrain. But the RX line deviates from the Highlander at the top, where the Toyota used to have a V6 model (but that has now been dropped in favour of a range-topper with the 2.5 hybrid), the RX 500h gets an all-new (and completely different) 273kW/460Nm 2.4-litre turbo hybrid powertrain.

Which leaves the RX in the interesting situation of having two different four-cylinder hybrid powertrains, with the difference being that the one in most of the range is a traditionally frugal hybrid, while the one in the top-spec model is oriented more towards performance.

The RX 350h Premium opens the range at $124,600 and comes with a healthy amount of standard kit (as you would expect for the price tag) that includes 19-inch alloy wheels, three-zone climate control, a 12-speaker audio system and 14-inch touchscreen infotainment display, electrically adjustable synthetic leather seats, LED lights all round and Lexus’ full suite of safety and driver assists.

Lexus says the 184kW/239Nm drivetrain will propel the RX 350h from 0 to 100km in 7.9 seconds, and it actually feels brisker than that, but the most impressive number is the claim of 6.0l/100km average combined fuel consumption, which is incredibly easy to match (and even beat) in daily driving without even trying to be frugal.

The RX 350h is everything you would expect from a Lexus, meaning it is beautifully put together, has a superbly comfortable and high-quality interior (with some fantastic seats) and wafts along with the sort of imperious refinement to its ride and performance that makes it a true luxury car.

And while the ride quality is superb, handling doesn’t suffer for it, with the RX displaying an impressively agile and responsive attitude, particularly for a close-to-5 metre long (it’s 4890mm) SUV. No, it’s not a sports car, but it has a responsive and composed nature that will happily be up for a bit of hustling along a winding country road, if the need arises.

While it is perfectly capable of being punched along, the RX 350h is actually the perfect car for somebody who really isn’t interested in driving – its massively refined nature and the serene atmosphere it creates makes even commuting in heavy traffic a more pleasant experience.

While the 350h will appeal to those who want luxury with frugality, the 500h adds significantly more muscle and even more luxury to the blend – but is it worth the extra money?

An experience that is made even more satisfying by the fact that it is being remarkably frugal while it is doing it.

If, however, you prefer a bit more punch to your luxury SUV, then the RX 500h F Sport Performance that tops the range at $149,800 is where you will be looking.

The 500h takes everything that the 350h gets and ups it considerably, adding 21-inch alloy wheels, a 21-speaker Mark Levinson audio system, “UltraSuede” accented real leather upholstery, dark aluminium interior trim and a panoramic sunroof. And, of course, that significantly more powerful 2.4-litre 273kW/460Nm hybrid powertrain.

Lexus claims the 500h will scamper to the legal speed limit in 6.2 seconds, with a combined average fuel consumption of 7.2l/100km.

The RX 500h’s acceleration seems somewhat underwhelming at first, as it doesn’t exactly bolt off the line, but it does wind up progressively and, unusually for an electrically-assisted system, really comes to life a bit higher in its rev range.

A Lexus is very much for someone who values quality and refinement over everything else, and in this regard both deliver.

This makes passing other cars a breeze, as the mid-range punch of the 500h is an absolute highlight, bringing a more satisfyingly muscular approach to open road driving and making it a truly effortless distance devourer.

This does come at the expense of frugality though, as you would expect. While Lexus claims 7.2l/100km, this is harder to realise in real world driving than the RX 350h’s lesser figure on a daily basis, but a big, luxurious and impressively powerful SUV that returns single digit fuel consumption figures is still a very impressive thing.

While there is more than $25k between the two, both the RX 350h Premium and the RX 500h provide solid value for money for a satisfyingly luxurious big SUV. While the 350h will appeal to those who want luxury with frugality, the 500h adds significantly more muscle and even more luxury to the blend – but is it worth the extra money?

Personally, for my money, I would probably split the difference and go for the RX 350h Limited for $135,800 (or splash out on the 350h Limited Enhancement Pack for $140,000). While the 500h’s extra punch is appreciated at open road speeds, the majority of the time the difference between the two isn’t so apparent, so the extra luxury of the 350h Limited hits the sweet spot between the two rather nicely without the associated jump in price the extra power of the 500h also demands.

ENGINE: 2.5-litre petrol four-cylinder hybrid (RX 350h), 2.4-litre turbo petrol four-cylinder hybrid (RX 500h) POWER: 184kW/239Nm (RX 350h), 273kW/460Nm (RX 500h) GEARBOX: Continuously variable transmission (RX 350h), 6-speed automatic (RX 500h), AWD CONSUMPTION: 6.0l/100km (RX 350h), 7.2l/100km (RX 500h) PRICE: $124,600 (RX 350h), $149,800 (RX 500h).

How much are the Lexus RX 350h Premium and RX 500h F Sport Performance?

The 350h Premium opens the Lexus RX range at $124,600, while the 500h F Sport Performance tops it at $149,800. In between sit two more 350h variants - the Limited at $135,800 and the Limited Enhancement Pack at $140,000.

What are the key statistics for the Lexus RX 350h Premium and RX 500h F Sport Performance powertrains?

The 350h Premium packs the same hybrid drivetrain as the rest of the RX range - AWD with a continuously variable transmission and a 2.5-litre four-cylinder petrol engine with a nickel-metal-hydride (Ni-MH) battery and a single electric motor that produces 185kW/239Nm.

The 500h, however, has a totally different hybrid powertrain - again AWD, but a six-speed automatic transmission and a 2.4-litre turbocharged four-cylinder petrol engine with a Ni-MH battery and single electric motor that produces 237kW/460Nm.

Are the Lexus RX 350h Premium and RX 500h F Sport Performance efficient?

Because they come at hybridisation from different angles, the results are quite different. The RX 350h is indeed very efficient for a large luxury SUV, with a claimed combined consumption of just 6.0l/100km, a figure that is easily achievable in real world driving.

The RX 500h, on the other hand, is more about using the hybrid system for V6 levels of power and performance from a four-cylinder engine. As such, it isn't as impressively frugal as the 350h, with a claimed combined average of 7.2l/100km that isn't quite so easy to see in the real world. However, for something with V6 performance, it is actually rather impressive.

Are the Lexus RX 350h Premium and RX 500h F Sport Performance good to drive?

Luxury and comfort are their primary priorities, and both excel in this regard, being incredibly smooth, refined and quite in their performance. What isn't so expected, however, is the responsive and agile handling that makes both equally satisfying on a winding road. The RX 500h's bulkier power figures and beefy mid-range response make it even more satisfying.

Are the Lexus RX 350h Premium and RX 500h F Sport Performance practical?

Being based on the same underpinnings as the Toyota Highlander means that the RX is indeed a very practical vehicle, with plenty of storage space and a boot capacity of 612 litres with the rear seats up and 1678 litres with the rear seats folded.

What do we like about the Lexus RX 350h Premium and RX 500h F Sport Performance?

The traditional Lexus qualities of quietness, refinement, luxury and quality are all present and correct on both RXs, with a serene driving experience that is actually almost relaxing to experience. The 350h is impressively frugal, while the 500h adds in big power for a more gratifying driving experience.

What don’t we like about the Lexus RX 350h Premium and RX 500h F Sport Performance?

The big price jump to get the 500h powertrain is the biggest negative in the RX line. While both are very well equipped, the extra that the 500h adds means that the fancy powertrain really is doing most of the heavy lifting when it comes to justifying the extra money asked. Yes, it is better, we're just not convinced it is between $10k and $25k better...

What kind of person would the Lexus RX 350h Premium and RX 500h F Sport Performance suit?

A Lexus is very much for someone who values quality and refinement over everything else, and in this regard both deliver. The RX 500h is very much for someone who also includes performance in the list of priorities and, as such, narrows the field of potential buyers. But then there are also the people who just want the absolute top-of-the-range model, which the 500h fulfils perfectly.