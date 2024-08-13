Kia EV9 GT-Line review: Earth, wind and frustration

Kia made a big splash when it first revealed its take on a large all-electric seven-seat SUV/MPV crossover in the form of the EV9 Concept at the 2021 Los Angeles Auto Show.

And you can see why: the thing looked fantastic, had an amazing interior and some ridiculously cool doors.

KIA EV9 GT-LINE: Engine 99.8kWh battery and dual electric motors Power 283kW/700Nm Gearbox single-speed automatic, AWD Consumption 22.8 kWh/100km (WLTP) Price $99,990

Not all of that made it into the production model though - the split doors that effectively opened up the entire side of the car were replaced by more conventional openings, but the look largely remained and it is still every bit as striking as that concept from 2021.

Once you get past that striking styling, however, there is something else that strikes you - the EV9 is freakin’ enormous.

While its styling clearly errs on the side of “SUV” in that vague sliding scale that we judge large seven-seaters on, in terms of size it has all four wheels planted firmly at the “people mover” end.

Just to give you an idea, at just over 5 metres in length the EV9 is as long as a Land Rover Defender 110, but it has a 76mm longer wheelbase. That is big in anyone’s book.

Inside that size pays dividends in terms of simply cavernous interior space. Incredibly roomy front seats that are superbly comfortable manage to leave huge legroom (between 560mm and 760mm) in the second row, while the electrically-retractable third row isn’t just for small children, but will still comfortably fit older kids and smallish adults.

With 333 litres of space with the third row up, the EV9 has a capacious boot that balloons up to a colossal 828 litres with them down.

So, yeah, it looks cool and is massive, but unfortunately those two things contribute to make it an absolute nightmare to manoeuvre and park, particularly in tight spaces.

This is because, along with the traditional difficulties sheer size brings, Kia has compounded this with the decision to lumber the top-spec EV9 with some utterly infuriating parking assists and cameras instead of traditional side mirrors.

Now, I have to admit that when cameras first started becoming a realistic option to replace side mirrors, the massive tech-nerd in me got very excited. But unfortunately the reality of it - and Kia’s implementation of it - leaves quite a lot to be desired.

The lack of a sense of depth, the twin facts that the camera view isn’t quite wide-angle enough, and you are ALWAYS looking at the wrong place (the massive camera units are located right where traditional mirrors usually are, while the screens are actually somewhat inboard) combine forces to make the EV9 WAY more difficult to park properly than it should be.

Then you have the parking “assists” that are supposed to make life easier.

The EV9 GT-Line gets reverse, forward and side Parking Collision Avoidance (PCA), which is all very nice, but the system is so hyperactive and over-sensitive that parking in even a slightly tightish space (in other words, a normal Kiwi parking space) can be almost impossible, as it constantly slams on the brakes (often refusing to move altogether), while screaming at you that you like you are about to back over an entire preschool or something…

And this is made even worse if you are slightly OCD over parking, as several of us here at DRIVEN are…

Then there are the driver assists, which are also utterly infuriating. Not in their actual assistance, mind you - the interventions are subtle and nicely progressive - but in terms of the sheer brain-scraping amount of chimes, bongs and chirps it throws at you over any little thing. Yes, they can be turned off. No, they don’t stay off and need to be deactivated every time you turn the car on.

Both issues are unfortunate irritations in what is otherwise an extremely practical, comfortable and otherwise enjoyable car, and the GT-Line comes fully-loaded with equipment (as you would expect in a $100,000 car) and packs a big 99.8kWh battery that provides it with WLTP-tested range of up to 505km.

A lot of the parking issues can simply be avoided by going for the mid-spec Earth model which avoids the awful digital mirrors in favour of normal ones, and drops the side and front parking assists.

Sure, you lose out on a few other tech goodies and get smaller wheels (20-inches versus the GT-Line’s 21, so not exactly tiny), and it will still scream at you while you drive it, but you still get the big battery and AWD, plus is also $10k cheaper.

What are the key statistics for the Kia EV9 GT-Line?

The top-spec GT-Line is powered by a 99.8kWh battery and two permanent magnet synchronous motors, one on the front axle and one on the rear. With a combined output of 263kW and 700Nm, the EV9 GT-Line will hit the open road speed limit in 6 seconds flat.

Is the Kia EV9 GT-Line efficient?

Kia says the EV9 GT-Line has a combined energy efficiency of 22.8 kWh/100km, a WLTP range of up to 505km, and will charge from 10 to 80% in 24 minutes on a 235kW charger, or 83 minutes on a 50kW charger.

Is the Kia EV9 GT-Line good to drive?

The GT-Line is genuinely quick - almost inappropriately so - which is entertaining in itself, but its sheer size keeps the fun at bay. When it comes to being a big, comfortable and roomy people mover, whoever, the EV9 is truly excellent. With great ride quality and responsive steering, the EV9 is a delight to pilot in daily driving. Until it comes time to squeeze it into a parking space, that is...

Is the Kia EV9 GT-Line practical?

The EV9's sheer size automatically makes it a supremely practical choice for large families, and its roominess is complemented by clever interior design that makes the most of all the space available.

What do we like about the Kia EV9 GT-Line?

Wonderfully comfortable, hugely roomy and properly luxurious, the EV9 GT-Line is a regal family hauler that is also comically fast. Impressive interior quality and a big range that is easy to actually achieve in the real world make it a delight to live with.

What don’t we like about the Kia EV9 GT-Line?

That sheer size makes it a challenge in tight spaces, while the infuriating park assists can easily push you over the edge into a purple-faced, spittle-flecked rage as it stops you from backing into your garage...

What kind of person would the Kia EV9 GT-Line suit?

Somebody who needs a big seven-seater, wants luxury and performance, and is not easily pushed over the edge into a purple-faced, spittle-flecked rage as it stops you from backing into your garage...