Hyundai Ioniq 6 Limited review: streamlined and refined

For a true fan of all kinds of cars, one of the most exciting things about the advance of the EV is the incredible amount of flexibility an all-electric platform brings car design.

And for definitive proof of the flexibility you need look no further than Hyundai with its range of numbered Ioniq cars - the Ioniq 5 and Ioniq 6.

While the Ioniq 5 is a part-SUV, part-hatch brilliantly retro-tinged throwback to angular '70s cars, the Ioniq 6 is a fantastically bold tribute to the extravagant and aerodynamic streamliners from the '30s,'40s and '50s (think the Chrysler Airflow, Tucker 48, Saab 92, Citroen DS and more).

The two couldn't be more different in either inspiration or design, yet they share a huge amount - specifically, they sit on the same "Electric Global Modular Platform" (E-GMP). Yes, that's the same platform that also sits under the Kia EV6 and Genesis GV60, as well as the forthcoming EV4, EV5 and EV9 from Kia, the GV90 from Genesis and the eventual Hyundai Ioniq 7.

Now, while using the same platform for multiple wildly different cars is certainly nothing new (Volkswagen has virtually turned it into an art form), the number of "hard points" - that is, bits in the structure that can't be changed to accommodate design - is much lower on an electric skateboard platform, what with everything important being jammed down nice and low in the chassis and nothing like large, bulky engines to get in the way.

Which means carmakers can do wild and brave things like the Ioniq 6 with both ease and far less development dollars at risk if buyers don't embrace the new direction.

And regardless of what you think of the Ioniq 6's looks, you can't deny that Hyundai are absolutely leading the field when it comes to design variety and sheer bravery.

Personally, I think the Ioniq 6 looks utterly fantastic, although I am not so keen on it in our test car's black paintjob - dark colours tend to mute the interesting and more subtle details of the design, making it seem far more like an amorphous blob than when seen in lighter colours.

On the inside the Ioniq 6 is considerably more conventional, while remaining modern and stylish. Sitting on a dedicated EV platform means that it is remarkably spacious inside, with an airy feel that is aided by our test car's white and grey interior colour scheme.

The interior pulls off a convincing air of luxury, despite the fact that there is more plastic around that you would expect from a $100k car, and everything has a very high quality feel to it.

While not overtly sporty, the Ioniq 6 handles impressively well, with a composed and relaxed feel.

One downside to that platform flexibility I mentioned earlier would be the fact that one of the few hard points would appear to be the seat mounts, with the low-slung Ioniq 6 having an oddly high seating position and feeling more in line with an SUV. Something like the Ioniq 5. You get the point.

However, that is just a niggling oddity - the real whinge comes from the trick "mirrors" that are actually cameras mounted on the doors, sending a video feed to a pair of vibrant screens either end of the dash.

Now, while I am a big fan of all thing nerdishly high tech, the arrangement here is just irritating. The cameras are almost the same size as traditional wing mirrors, and your natural reaction is to look towards them when changing lanes. So all you initially see are big cameras.

Adjusting your gaze slightly inboard to the screens is no big problem, but it is disconcerting.

Then there is the lack of depth perception with video. Hyundai have attempted to assuage this with some excellent graphics that help you judge distances, but nothing beats a simple head movement to get a handle on things...

A slow in, fast out approach to corners suits the Ioniq 6 best, with all that electric torque making for particularly effortless progress.

Questionable camera use aside (and they are only on the top-spec Limited, mind you), the technology jammed into the Ioniq 6 is otherwise wonderfully intuitive and impressively cutting edge, making it completely effortless to drive and live with.

Under the bonnet (well, floor, really) the Limited packs a 77.4kWh battery and pair of electric motors: a 74kW/255Nm one on the front axle and a 165kW/350Nm one on the rear axle, for a combined system total of 239kW and 605Nm. While the RWD models have a range of up to 614km, the extra grunt for the Limited drops that to a still very respectable 519km, with efficiency of 16.9kWh/100km.

This all makes the Limited a brisk car indeed, hitting the open road speed limit in a fraction over 5 seconds. The power delivery is smooth, refined and beautifully progressive, with a lovely broad spread of torque.

While not overtly sporty, the Ioniq 6 handles impressively well, with a composed and relaxed feel. It is a big, heavy car, but doesn't necessarily feel like it is, with an excellent ride/handling compromise and impressive body control. A slow in, fast out approach to corners suits the Ioniq 6 best, with all that electric torque making for particularly effortless progress.

Despite all its effortless performance, the Ioniq 6 is not a sports car and, like the Ioniq 5, keeps the keen driver at arm's length from actual engagement, offering precision and accuracy, but no real feel or feedback through its steering or chassis. Still, this does make the Ioniq 6 a thoroughly excellent grand tourer.

Like most EVs - and, indeed, most Hyundais - the value for money argument becomes shakier the higher up the model range you go, and while the Ioniq 6 Limited is a truly excellent car, it is still a big ask at $125,000. Particularly when there are a lot of exceptionally good cars, both EV and ICE, for that kind of money...

But then, those looks will have either utterly sold you on it or completely turned you off it before you even get that far anyway. And, of course, the Ioniq 6 range does start at $79,990 ($72,975 after the Clean Car rebate) which is a more affordable way to get the streamliner looks. And avoid those irritating video mirrors...

HYUNDAI IONIQ 6 LIMITED

ENGINE: 77kWh lithium-ion battery with dual electric motors

POWER: 239kW/605Nm

GEARBOX: Single-speed automatic, AWD

RANGE: 519km

PRICE: $124,990