Farmed out: Can-Am Outlander Pro ATV review

With deference to Monty Python, now for something completely different. The Can-Am Outlander Pro isn’t something you’ll likely see in Auckland traffic, parked at the local Maccas or gleaming in a city showroom, but farmers rejoice, because it is the latest and great version of Can-Am’s All-Terrain Vehicle (ATV), that offers a whole host of improvements – and we’ve been lucky enough to spend a day with the brand, crew and vehicles, to get a taste test of what it’s all about.
'Farmers average speed of 10km/h… and while typically do around 7000km per year globally, in NZ it’s around 35,000km!' It's some interesting trivia, that we’re told by our farm hosts. As a farmer’s general purpose, all-around recreational and utility vehicle, an ATV is often an essential tool to get around and service large areas. About 80 percent of retail sales are to farmers.
Which is why and how we find ourselves in Palmerston North for the day, as a guest of Can-Am Australia/New Zealand for what is the global launch of the Outlander Pro platform, to experience what is basically something completely different, an introduction to Can-Am and ATVs and a chance to put it to a test of the land.
There are senior hosts, too, including Sam Strutt, Senior Brand Manager, Can-Am (Apac), Maurice Cassidy, Global Product Adviser, Can-Am, event and PR representatives, and guest Can-Am owner, Sir David Fagan, NZ Farmer and holder of 642 Open Shearing Titles.
They’re all on site for what is Can-Am’s biggest launch of the last 10 years, the Can-Am Outlander 700 and Pro models, quad-bike ATVs with a host of improvements to make user lives substantially better and easier.
Sydney-based Maurice Cassidy offers overviews, with a focus on customer feedback: “We did real market research with dealers and consumers for 2-3 weeks,” he says, “about cases and dealer information and the life of the previous unit. We went to other global markets for feedback. So this is what the consumers have wanted.”
The key pillars of the 2023 Can-Am Outlander Pro are the finest build, the best riding experience, and design and ergonomics, not just for use, but ease of maintenance.
The development team focused on delivering improvements to lifetime value of ownership, less down-time with easy access maintenance components, including an easily accessible airbox and filter behind clip-off panels, engine, CVT, oil, battery and even designs, shapes and materials to make jet washing it easier and faster. Underbody is improved with 5.5mm thick panels for durability, oil drain holes and panels that are bolted, rather than riveted.
At the heart of it is a Rotax, 650cc single-cylinder, water-cooled four-stroke engine, that offers increased engine torque over the previous two-cylinder, while increasing engine braking, offering low maintenance cost and improving cost of ownership. Now devoid of the need of a break-in period, power is as high as 37kW/50hp for the 700 model, a 5hp bump over the previous model, along with a similar rise in torque – or, to relate it to car terms, scalable to be roughly 148kW from a 2.6-litre four-cylinder. There’s also less heat radiating from the single cylinder engine for added rider comfort. Two power options are the Rotax 500 and 700.
It powers through a CVT belt-drive transmission which seems to work way better than they often do in typical car situations, with the Outlander Pro offering simple low and high-speed gear options and both 2WD and 4WD via a Visco-Lok auto-locking front diff – belt cooling has also been enhanced. This also greatly affects the engine braking and ability to crawl up and down slopes, with the new model’s abilities highlighted by having the ability to ride and directly compare the previous version.
With a quick refresher course on riding and safety, we’re aboard the Outlander Pro, using the right thumb lever as the throttle, the left lever as the front dual disc brake, and the right pedal as the rear single disc brake. But in reality, the slow speeds and efficiency of three levels of very efficient user-selected intelligent engine braking (iEB), via switches, make it all very easy. Of course the hoon in us and some safe open space affords us the chance to switch from work or standard to sport engine mode, for bursts up to 50-60km/h, which feels well fast enough!
But back to typical farmer speeds, the Outlander Pro proves rigid and agile and very user-friendly. A 35 percent lighter and more rigid platform frame keeps overall weight down to around 370kg, and new clean-slate design A-arm suspension offers improved geometry for a tighter turning radius and increased ground clearance, plus more rear travel – a key maintenance and cost-saving improvement is the removal or grease nipples thanks to rubber suspension bushes.
With class-leading ground clearance (33cm), and a 5cm wider track, it’s both taller and more stable than before, and the ability to tow up to 830kg is also a boon; a 55kg front rack, and a 110kg rear rack add to the practicality of carting heavy gear around.
Customising for purpose is also a key feature of the Can-Am with 75 accessories available (up from 50 from the previous model), many backwards compatible using the same mounting positions: storage boxes of different sizes that are interchangeable front to rear, jerry can holder, trunk boxes and chainsaw holders are just some of the uses and practical add-ons.
The ability for tracks and reduced installation time by 50 per cent, plus the option of snow ploughs and pre-drilled foglight mounts all add up to the user-friendly experience.
Another key new feature is the speed limiter, ideal for spraying and constant speed work, which is activated and viewed via buttons and the digital display screen.
Other design ergonomics that make life on the Outlander Pro so much better include 2x USB ports and a front storage pocket for a phone or other personal items made possible by the deletion of the second cylinder, plus an RF key system, LED headlights, a gripper floor and a thicker, more comfortable seat, and low/high windshields.
Warranty terms are three years and unlimited km for the powertrain and Rotax engine, and one-year warranty on the rest of unit.
Can-Am is the number one sold brand in the SSV category with ambitions on being number one for farmers in the ATV category, against the likes of main rivals Honda and Suzuki, and set itself apart from other competitors like Polaris, Yamaha and CFMoto.
While a day on the farm was fun for us, the Can-Am Outlander shows itself to be a substantially improved ATV workhorse that could be the solution for farmers and/or fun-seekers.
2023 CAN-AM OUTLANDER PRO
ENGINE: 650cc single-cylinder petrol
GEARBOX: Belt-drive CVT, two-speed, selectable 2WD/4WD
POWER: 37kW
WEIGHT: 363-370kg
TOWING: 830kg
PRICE: $17,519-$23,819