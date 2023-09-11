Cupra Leon V review: I wasn't really going that fast, copper

First, the bad news. The Cupra Leon V isn’t as fast as it looks. Or as fast you might be hoping, based on the badge and all that evocative copper trim.

Tribal logo thingy and copper colour are the mark of Cupra.

Volkswagen’s Group’s Spanish arm is running out the Seat brand in Europe (existing models will see out their time though) and in New Zealand, it’s being dropped altogether ASAP in favour of Cupra. Which formerly represented the performance side of Seat.

That means many models we knew as Seats are being refreshed into Cupras, including the Leon. What was formerly a humble Seat Leon mild-hybrid is now a Cupra Leon V, with a bit more warpaint and a sportier steering and chassis setup, but the same basic powertrain: 1.5-litre turbo four with a 48-volt mild hybrid system, making a modest 110kW/250Nm.

Problem? We'd say no. Because Cupra isn’t taking away your manic Leon: for an extra $13,600 over this V you can still have the rip-snorting VZ, with 221kW/400Nm (twice the power!) and 0-100km/h in 5.7 seconds.

Leon V saves you $13k over VZ, but it only has half the power.

Be offended at the more mild-mannered version if you must, but the Leon has always been a great little hatch and the same thing with a snazzier attitude isn’t such a bad idea in our books. Its maker reckons Cupra is simply a more appealing brand and you can’t argue with that, although its continued credibility depends on the company continuing to make the really fast stuff too.

The upside to a thrifty Cupra is that you escape Clean Car fees entirely: with 5.5l/100km the Leon V is in the so-called neutral zone, so once you’ve handed over the $47,990 for this pseudo-sporty hatchback, you can put your chequebook away.

Cupra Leon V cabin looks sharp, but touch controls around infotainment screen are maddening.

That does sound like a lot for a Corolla-sized five-door (a Corolla hybrid makes 103kW by the way), but the Cupra is generously equipped. And it is actually quite sporty, honest.

Inside, Cupra has taken VW Group’s new minimalist dashboard design to extremes.

In fact, the specification of the V is pretty close to the $62k VZ; you’re missing some extra traffic jam assist stuff in the adaptive cruise, a wireless phone charger ($450 option and a good idea as there’s wireless phone projection) and the Beats audio.

Separate climate control (plus a couple of USB-C charging ports) for the rear-seat occupants is a bit of a treat in a small car, too.

Our test car had the wireless charger plus the Design Pack, with some very cool 18-inch machined copper alloys, black roof spoiler and black headlining. At $1900 it just tips our car over $50k, but adds some nice finishing touches.

Design Pack adds a little visual spice (including machined copper wheels).

The VZ is mechanically a bit different too of course, with all that grunt, speed-sensitive power steering and stiffer suspension with adjustable Dynamic Chassis Control (DCC).

But overall, the V still feels pretty flash.

And it is fun. Although it ain’t fast, running out of breath beyond 4000rpm and giving its all to do 0-100km/h in 8.7 seconds. But the mild hybrid system, which uses a starter-generator to assist the engine and recaptures energy under coasting or braking to power the electrical ancillaries, lends the little engine a strong character at low revs.

Leon V's 1.5-litre engine matched to a 48v mild hybrid system. Boom! No Clean Car fee.

Aside from the hybrid stuff, the Cupra’s 1.5-litre engine can run in two-cylinder mode under light load to save fuel. Which it does often, and lets you know via an indicator on the dash.

It picks up really nicely and the seven-speed DSG dual-clutch gearbox is smooth and eager. It also keeps its cool in Sport mode, maintaining a sensible shifting protocol and making the most of the engine’s torque – not always the case with VW Group DSGs.

The steering is quick and the suspension is firm-but-fair. It’s a good everyday hatch, but there’s enough dynamic verve to justify that Cupra badge. It’s a fun little car.

Gear 'tab' might not scream sportiness, but it saves a lot of space.

The outside is fairly traditional but inside, Cupra has taken VW Group’s new minimalist dashboard design to extremes. There are few physical controls beyond the stubby gear selector and the Leon has the same corporate infotainment screen (Golf 8, ID.4) with integrated touch/slide controls for audio and climate.

It takes some getting used to, especially as you have to delve into the screen menus for most things, including the drive modes. Cupra has its own OS “skin”, but that’s a bit confusing too. I would consider myself reasonably intelligent and familiar with modern car-tech, but it took me a full day to work out how to add a new radio station to the existing programmed list.

However, unlike a modern VW, the steering wheel buttons are proper, well, buttons. They move and go click. So the adaptive cruise control is a breeze and there’s a scroll wheel for audio volume, which means you don’t have to randomly slide your finger around the infotainment unit trying to adjust the sound.

There are some nice techy touches, like the LED band that runs around the base of the windscreen through to the door trims, changing colour to warn of an autonomous braking-worthy situation ahead (red) or blind-spot warning (orange) to the side.

Illuminated band changes colour for collision or blind-spot alerts. Clever.

The look suggests performance the mild hybrid powertrain can’t deliver, but this is still an enormously endearing and fun-to-drive small hatch. And what you lose in motorway on-ramp cred (we speak from experience), you certainly gain at fill-up time.

CUPRA LEON V

ENGINE: 1.5-litre turbo-petrol four with mild hybrid system

POWER: 110kW/250Nm

GEARBOX: 7-speed automated dual clutch (DSG), FWD

0-100KM/H: 8.7sec

CONSUMPTION: 5.5l/100km, CO2 128g/km (3P-WLTP)

PRICE: $47,900 (Clean Car neutral)