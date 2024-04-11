Cupra Leon Sportstourer V e-Hybrid review: good clean fun

At the risk of sounding like a motor-industry apologist, you have to feel for those brands that made a huge effort to source plug-in hybrid (PHEV) cars to meet a forecast increase in demand from the Clean Car Discount, only to be left all charged up and nowhere to go in 2024.

Petrol flap at the back and this one up front: AC port for battery charging.

Getting the right models at the right price for such a small market can take months, even years, which meant some PHEVs arrived near the end of 2023. Right in time for the new government to pull the plug on the Discount.

PHEVs are a great solution for those who want to combine pure-electric commuting with the ability to travel long distances without having to plan around charging. But one of the problems with PHEVs is the capital cost, basically because you’re buying two different engines for the one car. Hence the attraction of the Discount.

It’s even more tricky now, because PHEVs are liable for Road User Charges, despite already paying some in the fossil fuel they consume. Half that of full EVs ($38/1000km), but it still further reduces the appeal to potential buyers. Or at least makes it all seem very complicated.

Leon is a recent addition to the PHEV ranks in NZ; so the timing's not ideal.

Into all of this steps the Cupra Leon Sportstourer (that's Cupra code for "wagon") V e-Hybrid, a late-2023 arrival to New Zealand (see, we told you). It’s essentially a PHEV version of the standard Leon ST, taking that model’s 1.4-litre turbo-petrol four and adding a plug-in battery and electric motor (still FWD though) that give a claimed 58km EV range and a whole lot more power when everything’s working together: up from 110kW/250Nm to 180kW/400Nm and handily slicing two seconds off the 0-100km/h time (7.0sec).

The end of the Clean Car Discount left some models all charged up and nowhere to go in 2024.

It also has extra sporty bits over the standard ST: firmer suspension with adaptive damping, speed-sensitive steering, a special “Cupra” drive mode, upgraded adaptive cruise package and wireless phone charger. It’s an impressive package and essentially mirrors the approach of the Formentor e-Hybrid we’ve just reviewed (same powertrain). Although the gloss goes off it a little when you realise there’s a $25,600 price premium for the Leon PHEV.

Leon started life as a Seat; but that's no more, so it's Cupra only from here on.

The other inconvenient truth is that the V e-Hybrid is also slightly more expensive than the extremely desirable ST VZ AWD, which is very fast indeed (0-100km/h 4.9sec) and $76,500. Okay, it’s also a different kind of car, but it puts things into context. And explains Cupra NZ’s current special price for in-stock Leon ST e-Hybrids of $69,990. Better, much better.

The PHEV system does allow you manage the power flow/charge/regen in a variety of ways, which can be fun. Or you can just let the car do its own thing.

This is all backstory clouding what is actually a fantastic car. The standard Leon ST is a sharp-looking, fun-to-drive and immensely practical family wagon; the e-Hybrid simply adds extra layers of green commuting and lively acceleration.

The e-Hybrid is 300kg heavier than the standard ST; but adaptive suspension keeps it nimble.

There is some opportunity cost apart from the... cost. That 50km-ish of real-world EV running (according to our daily commuting and recharges) brings 300kg extra weight for the battery and motor. Oh, and the e-Hybrid has a 6-speed DSG instead of the standard model’s 7-speed. So it pays to keep the battery topped up if you want Cupra-appropriate performance; the system does allow you manage the power flow/charge/regen in a variety of ways, which can be fun. Or you can simply leave the car to do its own thing.

There’s a distinct difference between the drive modes, although it’s a snip annoying having to go into the infotainment screen to change between them.

While it stands to reason the regular ST will be more nimble, the e-Hybrid is plenty lively enough in the corners. And of course it’s much faster and much more economical.

Cabin is stylish, although some of the minimalist controls can be frustrating.

There’s a distinct difference between the drive modes, although it’s a snip annoying having to go into the infotainment screen to change between them - especially when the VZ has a big button attached to the steering wheel. However, once you’re in you can do a lot, including individualising certain elements; the DCC suspension can be adjusted on a virtual slider, for example.

This is certainly another way to appreciate Cupra’s family wagon. It looks the part, as ever: the ST has enormous rear overhang compared to the hatch (which isn’t offered with the PHEV powertrain in NZ, by the way), which is not usually a recipe for delightful design but it works; maybe because the car is so low.

No shortage of PHEV control options. No shortage of colour in the menu, either.

The interior is stylish and nicely laid out, providing you can get to grips with Volkswagen Group’s overly minimalist ergonomics - and things like a climate control touchbar that isn’t illuminated at night. But there are some genuinely clever touches too, like a light bar around the base of the windscreen, running through the front doors, that’s actually functional; it’ll glow orange on the appropriate side for blind-spot warning, for example.

Bootspace is the only other real downside to the e-Hybrid: thanks to the electric hardware underneath it loses 109 litres, but the good news is that it was massive to begin with, so you still have 470l. And it’s really long.

Less bootspace than non-hybrid ST, but still plenty.

This is a polished PHEV-wagon (now there’s a niche), although if you’re not a complete plug-in convert the case is still a bit shaky compared to the other Leon STs. The standard V mild hybrid remains a fantastic car, a very thrifty one (5.7l/100km) and it can be yours for $55,900; it even looks identical to the e-Hybrid. Or if you like the PHEV’s extra performance, there’s the pull (and push) of the rather awesome VZ with AWD.

ENGINE: 1.5-litre turbo-petrol four with 12.8kWh plug-in battery and electric motor POWER: 180kW (up to 110kW petrol, 85kW electric)/400Nm (up to 250Nm petrol, 330Nm electric) GEARBOX: 6-speed automated dual-clutch, FWD 0-100KM/H: 7.0sec CONSUMPTION: 1.2l/100km, EV range 58km (3P-WLTP) PRICE: $81,500 (special price at time of writing $69,990)

How much is the Cupra Leon Sportstourer V e-Hybrid?

Retail price is $81,500, but at the time of writing cars in current stock are on special for $69,990.

What are the key statistics for the Cupra Leon Sportstourer V e-Hybrid?

Same plug-in hybrid powertrain as the Formentor e-Hybrid SUV: 1.4-litre turbo-petrol engine with 12.8kWh battery and single electric motor, making 180kW/400Nm combined. The transmission is a 6-speed dual-clutch - one less ratio than the other Leon STs.

Is the Cupra Leon Sportstourer V e-Hybrid efficient?

Very, but as with all PHEVs, the actual results depend how you use and charge it. So don't take too much notice of the official 1.2l/100km figure, although that's certainly do-able with enough EV driving. Also, bear in mind that it's 300kg heavier than the non-hybrid, so on a trip with the battery depleted you may not do as well as the standard mild-hybrid model.

Is the Cupra Leon Sportstourer V e-Hybrid good to drive?

Highly entertaining, given the e-Hybrid gets some of the chassis enhancements of the very fast VZ, like speed-sensitive steering, DCC adaptive suspension and a special "Cupra" max-attack drive mode.

Is the Cupra Leon Sportstourer V e-Hybrid practical?

The e-Hybrid comes only in Sportstourer (wagon) form for NZ, and it's a great one: low, but with generous rear-seat space and a long cargo area. The e-Hybrid can't match the 600l-plus of the non-plug-in Leon STs, though: it's limited to 470l to fit the electric hardware underneath. Still handy, though.

What do we like about the Cupra Leon Sportstourer V e-Hybrid?

It looks fantastic outside and in, quality is impressive, there's a real variety between the various drive modes and it's pretty practical. And station wagons are cool, right?

What don’t we like about the Cupra Leon Sportstourer V e-Hybrid?

The EV range is only average, the drive modes are buried inside the infotainment screen instead of where you can quickly select them, and some of VW Group's minimalist cabin ethos is just plain annoying (although Cupra does it better than most). Then there's those RUC things.

What kind of person would the Cupra Leon Sportstourer V e-Hybrid suit?

A wagon enthusiast (because Cupra has plenty of SUV alternatives) who loves driving but really wants the ability to run on electric power alone - enough to pass over the considerable extra grunt and AWD chassis of the really very desirable Leon ST VZ.