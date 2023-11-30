Chris Key reviews BYD Dolphin: will he find some-fin wrong or does it all go swimmingly?

DRIVEN Car Guide

  • Sign in required

    Please sign in to your account to add a vehicle to favourite

  • Share this article

The BYD Dolphin isn't just the least expensive model from the Chinese brand for Kiwi buyers and a smaller sibling for the Atto 3, it's also the first of BYD's Ocean Series (hence the name) and one of the best cars of the year according the AA DRIVEN Car Guide NZ COTY judges.

Radio Hauraki's Chris Key reviews the BYD Dolphin.
If you listen to the charge port you can hear the ocean. Well, that's what Chris says.

But the big question is what does Radio Hauraki's Chris "Keyzie" Key, from the whimsically brilliant Radio Hauraki Big Show with Jason Hoyte and Mike Minogue, think of this new hatch?

It's Keyzie's first experience of pure-electric driving. Will he find some-fin wrong or will it all go swimmingly? Watch the video and find out.

Find more of him on Instagram at chriskeynz. After you've liked our Driven Instagram, of course.

Listen to Keyzie and the Big Show on Radio Hauraki where there are links to the podcast or the livestream and more, on air 4-7pm each weekday.

Gallery

Keep up to date with DRIVEN Car Guide

Sign up for the latest news, reviews, our favourite cars and more.

By signing up for this newsletter, you agree to NZME's Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.