Chris Key reviews BYD Dolphin: will he find some-fin wrong or does it all go swimmingly?

The BYD Dolphin isn't just the least expensive model from the Chinese brand for Kiwi buyers and a smaller sibling for the Atto 3, it's also the first of BYD's Ocean Series (hence the name) and one of the best cars of the year according the AA DRIVEN Car Guide NZ COTY judges.

If you listen to the charge port you can hear the ocean. Well, that's what Chris says.

But the big question is what does Radio Hauraki's Chris "Keyzie" Key, from the whimsically brilliant Radio Hauraki Big Show with Jason Hoyte and Mike Minogue, think of this new hatch?

It's Keyzie's first experience of pure-electric driving. Will he find some-fin wrong or will it all go swimmingly? Watch the video and find out.

Find more of him on Instagram at chriskeynz. After you've liked our Driven Instagram, of course.

Listen to Keyzie and the Big Show on Radio Hauraki where there are links to the podcast or the livestream and more, on air 4-7pm each weekday.