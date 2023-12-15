BMW iX1 xDrive30 EV review: the small SUV that squares off against performance cars

We’re big fans of the latest BMW X1, which has gone from Mini-in-drag to something much closer to modern BMW quality and tech in its latest incarnation (okay, there are still plenty of Mini bits under there). The X1 even made it through to the final three of the Small SUV class in our 2023 COTY awards programme.

BMW's first electric X1 SUV: the blue bits give it away.

And that was all on the strength of the combustion-engined X1 sDrive18i (FWD) model. But BMW is very focused on EVs of course, and plans to have 12 different pure-electric models on sale in New Zealand for 2024.

Which brings us to this one: the iX1 xDrive 30. Yep, the X1 baby-SUV has gone electric. And not in a meek town-mouse kind of way; this is a dual-motor AWD machine that may look like an urban fashion accessory, but makes 230kW and can hit 100km/h in 5.6sec. Very much a baby iX.

Honestly, it feels even quicker thanks to the brutal way the power is delivered in Sport mode. As with the much more sports-focused i5 M60 performance sedan, you even get a Boost paddle that puts the powertrain into max-attack for 10 seconds.

Pull the Boost paddle for a performance countdown.

That magic paddle suggests BMW was keen to have a bit of fun with this iX1. It retains all the comfort and convenience virtues of the sDrive18i, with an iX-like dashboard layout, fantastic seats, clever “Hey BMW” voice assistant and outstanding driver-assistance tech. Read all about that in our sDrive18i review, or our iX1 launch drive from Australia.

Cars like this make us think BMW really is getting its enthusiasm for fun driving back, after plenty of humdrum small SUVs.

But the xDrive30 has twice the power of the sDrive18i (yes, really) and just as importantly, twice the number of wheels getting it to the ground.

Still serves as a practical city SUV. When you're not going fast.

It can certainly play low-key, refined city SUV, but as soon as you select a more aggressive drive mode it becomes a V8-eater at the traffic lights. Which is upsetting for V8 people, because this looks like a pert, premium shopping trolley. On the right surface the front wheels will even spin momentarily, which could be a deliberate bit of reverse-engineering on BMW’s part. Cheeky.

It’s not cheap, of course (did we mention it’s a BMW?). At $98,900 this is a small car that’s up in the big leagues.

Cars like this make us think BMW really is getting its enthusiasm for fun driving back after more than its share of humdrum small SUVs over the past few years. After all, at heart the X1 is supposed to be a parkable, practical city car. Which it very much is, especially with BMW’s excellent Reversing Assistant, which can retrace the last 50 metres you drove… backwards. But it’s so much more if you’re prepared to commit to the steering wheel and accelerator.

Very swish interior looks like a scaled-down version of the luxury iX.

It’s not cheap, of course (did we mention it’s a BMW?). At $98,900 this is a small car that’s up in the big leagues; not far off six figures, although with M Sport specification as standard at least you don’t have to add a whole lot to get the right package. Still nearly $30k more than the sDrive18i, though.

We do love this thing. But if you prefer your electric X1 to be a bit more calm (and a bit less expensive), there’s also an iX1 sDrive20 on the way, with FWD and 150kW/271Nm. It was originally intended to qualify for the sub-$80k Clean Car Discount, but that’ll be gone by the time it lands in 2024. Whether that means a price rethink by BMW NZ is yet to be revealed.

How much is the BMW iX1 xDrive30 M Sport?

Just shy of six figures: $98,900 in the standard (but extra overseas) M Sport trim.

What are the key statistics for the BMW iX1 xDrive30 M Sport powertrain?

It’s pure electric, with a 67kWh battery and two motors for AWD. Pretty quick for a city SUV and a range of up to 440km.

Is the BMW iX1 xDrive30 M Sport efficient?

It’s on the power-hungry side with official WLTP figures of 16.8-18kWh/100km, but that’s to be expected with a high-performance vehicle.

Is the BMW iX1 xDrive30 M Sport good to drive?

It can play everything from docile city car to wheelspinning traffic-light racer. BMW is known for its handling dynamics and the near 50/50 weight distribution and adaptive suspension mean the iX1 xDrive30 is adept around open-road corners, too.

Is the BMW iX1 xDrive30 M Sport practical for a compact SUV?

Even though it’s not on a bespoke EV platform, the X1 makes maximum use of its proportions and height to offer a great blend of passenger and load space. BMW’s signature 40/20/40 split rear seat and its adjustable-angle backrest are also pretty handy.

What do we like about the BMW iX1 xDrive30 M Sport?

The unassuming look combined with rapid performance when you want it, the fantastic driver-assistance tech, excellent practicality. It’s fun but practical too.

What don’t we like about the BMW iX1 xDrive30 M Sport?

It still looks expensive on paper, some of those paying the big money might like it to look a bit more special compared to other X1s, it doesn’t have the traditional BMW iDrive controller (which works really well in other cars).

What kind of person would the BMW iX1 xDrive30 M Sport suit?

A city dweller who’s in the market for a compact SUV with a premium badge and premium feel. They need it to be practical and they don’t want it to be too showy, but love a cheeky bit of performance driving on the side.