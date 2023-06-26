Finally, we’re getting to drive some new plug-in hybrid electric vehicle (PHEV) product from “people’s car” company Volkswagen. By which we mean this $436k Bentley Flying Spur Hybrid, delivered in a magnificently optioned-up form that takes the ticket to $606k.

Times are changing and electric power is crucial even to a maker of exquisite sports limos like Bentley, which plans to go completely BEV by 2030.

So this, Bentley New Zealand’s first plug-in, is a transitional model and fairly cautious as far as PHEVs go. The basic powertrain is borrowed from vehicles on the same platform elsewhere in the VW Group family (thank you, Porsche Panamera E-Hybrid), matching a 2.9-litre twin-turbo petrol V6 with an electric motor and large 18kWh battery. There’s also a Bentayga SUV Hybrid on the way, with a slightly different engine.

Essentially the Hybrid has similar power and performance to the Flying Spur V8 (0-100km/h is within 0.1sec), yet it delivers 3.2l/100km according to the official figures.

It has a big battery but this is a big car, so EV range is only a claimed 40km, which is modest by modern standards. If it’s any consolation, a full charge for us saw 46km and you cannot deny driving a Bentley with zero powertrain noise is a magnificent experience. Bentley argues 40km is a representative daily distance for its owners, so there’s that. It’s AC charge only, so we’re talking a snip under three hours on a wallbox.

The controls are almost exactly the same as the standard Spur, save the E-Mode switch that allows you toggle between EV Drive, Hybrid and Hold. All self-explanatory and they work independently of the car’s conventional “Bentley” (kind of an auto/self-managing setting), Comfort, Individual and Sport drive modes; although in the latter the car defaults to battery Hold, to deliver consistent performance. At least that’s what the dashboard told us.

The Spur is as much about the cabin and personalisation as anything, of course.

Getting a bit sporty with the car as a hybrid reveals a soundtrack that does undermine the ambience a bit. You cannot argue with the get-up-and-go, but the muted growl of the V6 isn’t quite the sonorous experience you might be hoping for. At least not if you ears have soaked in a Bentley V8 or W12 in full flight. But opportunity cost, right?

The real-world fuel economy of a PHEV depends entirely on how often you charge it; hence the 3.2l/100km official rating, which is a laboratory test undertaken with a full battery. But on a run of evenly split 100km/h motorway and brisk backroad driving, we ended up with an average of 11.6l/100km. Still pretty impressive for a car of this ilk.

The ride is sensational, even on 22-inch wheels, and it’s actually limo-like even if you just leave it Bentley mode; Comfort does result in a slightly more floaty gait from the air suspension, but there's nothing lost in terms of sheer waft if you just let the car do its own thing.

Bentleys are supposed to be a bit sporty as well and the Spur Hybrid can certainly handle itself in the corners: it’s composed, predictable and grippy. Traction is never an issue, even in the abysmally wet 24 hours we spent with the car, thanks to a simply brilliant AWD system.

The Spur Hybrid can’t claim quite the agility of the non-electrified models, because the electric hardware occupies valuable space in the rear that prevents the fitment of four-wheel steering. For the same reason, the boot’s 420 litres (already not that big for a car like this) shrinks to just 350l in the Hybrid.

The Spur is as much about the cabin and personalisation as anything, of course. That VW platform means it’s a techy car at heart, but Bentley has gone to extremes to maintain a pretty traditional ambience. It’s very leathery, very woody and it’s all very, very soft; the plush carpet makes you want to drive with bare feet. It’s certainly nothing like the futuristic glass-and-metal cabin of a BMW i7… and proud of it.

The ideal metaphor for the Bentley’s balance of old and new is surely the rotating centre screen. On one side it’s a digital infotainment display, with tiles including a range reading for the electric stuff. But press a button and it rotates to become a dual-veneer Liquid Amber/Grand Black panel (matching the rest of the dashboard trim) with three analogue dials. Largely frivolous dials – outside temperature, compass and a stopwatch – but undeniably beautiful ornaments.

One quirk of this $13,900 option is that it gives you wireless Apple CarPlay but no Android Auto of any kind, for some technical reason that’s not entirely clear; so boo to Bentley from us Bugdroid followers.

Ah yes, options. Only with the proper options can a Bentley truly become yours. Our car’s $44,354 Mulliner Driving Specification accounted for a fair chunk of the extras bill, bringing those monster wheels, special upholstery and even detail items like a metal oil cap.

We could fill a novella going through each option item in detail; indeed, Bentley NZ did print out something approaching a book with the individual specification of our test car. It runs from big stuff like the $18,800 Hallmark Silver paintjob to tiny detail (but still expensive detail) like the $5600 contrast stitching on the seats. Those toe-engulfing lambswool mats are an extra $2786, by the way.

You’ve gotta have the Bentley-signature stuff of course: $9800 illuminated “Flying B” bonnet mascot and Diamond Knurling interior specification. There must always be knurling.

We could go on, and on, and on. But the takeaway is that this is an exquisitely modern interpretation of a very traditional car and the whole experience is beautifully balanced, emotionally and dynamically. As it should be for the money.

It’s not always easy for us mere mortals to adopt the mindset of a super-luxury-car buyers. But if we had the wherewithal and desire to buy a car like this, it’d be tempting to go for the much more characterful V8 or the simply stunning W12; the former continues for the Flying Spur, by the way, although the latter is about to cease production and only available to order for another month or so, according to the local Bentley people. Act now!

But still, we can see the appeal of a highly exclusive sports-limo that brings some proper eco-credentials into the picture. The Flying Spur Hybrid is taking Bentley somewhere, and it’s going in high style.

BENTLEY FLYING SPUR HYBRID

ENGINE: 2.9-litre twin-turbo petrol V6 with 18kW plug-in battery and hybrid system

POWER: 400kW (combined)/750Nm (petrol) and 400Nm (electric)

GEARBOX: 8-speed automated dual-clutch transmission, AWD

0-96KM/H (60mph): 4.1 seconds (same as V8

CONSUMPTION: 3.2l/100km, EV range 40km

PRICE: $436,100 ($605,786 as tested)