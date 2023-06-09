AA Advice: The 5 safest (fairly affordable!) family EV-SUVs

We’ve analysed all the brand-new family-focused EVs on Kiwi roads in 2023 to find out which have the best safety credentials – and here are five of the top performers.

LEXUS UX300e

The UX300e provides that Lexus style in a small SUV, delivering a prestige brand EV at a reasonable price.

It’s ideal for running the kids around town – zippy to drive with light steering and responsive handling. The luxurious interior includes an unusual trackpad controller and a spacious boot.

The UX300e has superb safety credentials, scoring well on adult occupant protection (96 per cent), child occupant protection (88 per cent) and safety assists (83 per cent). It sneaks in just under the Clean Car Discount price cap, giving you a significant discount, and features a 45kWh battery that provides 360km of range.

ANCAP safety rating: 5 star

Engine: Single electric motor

Power: 150kW/300Nm

Price: From $79,900

MAZDA MX-30 TAKAMI

Stylish and innovative, the five-seater Mazda MX-30 is made with recycled materials, sustainable cork and vegan leather – the soft-touch interior has a top-quality feel. Its “freestyle” rear doors open in the opposite direction to the front, providing excellent access for passengers.

This is a very safe vehicle, scoring 93 per cent on adult occupant protection, 87 per cent for child occupant protection and 74 per cent for safety assist on ANCAP testing. The all electric Takami has a 35.5kWh battery, providing up to 224km range.

The light battery helps provide an agile and responsive drive, with adjustable regen modes, and Mazda plants five trees for every new car it sells.

ANCAP safety rating: 5 star

Engine: AC synchronous single electric motor

Power: 107kW/271Nm

CO2 emissions: 0

Price: $68,590

PEUGEOT e-2008

A handsome and well-priced vehicle, the e-2008 is billed as “Europe’s best-selling compact e-SUV”. It's not surprising that it’s popular, with an appealing price and a low centre of gravity that makes it fun to drive. Its i-Cockpit features a 3D digital dash, three driving modes and Alcantara-covered sports seats for the driver and front passenger.

The 2008 has great ANCAP ratings: 93 per cent for adult occupant protection, 87 per cent for child occupant protection and 72 per cent for safety assist. The electric model has a 50kWh battery, which provides 372km range.

ANCAP safety rating: 5 star

Engine: Single electric motor

Power: 100kW/260Nm

Price: $75,990

BYD ATTO 3

If you’re looking for outstanding value for money in a safe family vehicle, you’ll want to shortlist the five-seater BYD Atto 3. The Atto 3 has been turning heads since its launch in 2022, with its unusual interior, innovative battery design, and excellent safety credentials. All that at a surprisingly low price, even before you apply the maximum Clean Car Discount.

ANCAP has rated the Atto 3 at 91 per cent for adult occupant protection, 84 per cent for child occupant protection and 80 per cent for safety assist. The base model has a 50kWh battery with a range of 345km (specs below), or you have the option to upgrade to the extended 60kWh variant.

ANCAP safety rating: 5 star

Engine: Single electric motor

Power: 150kW/310Nm

Price: $58,990

MG ZS EV

MG says this is “New Zealand’s best value EV” – a believable claim considering it costs just over $41,000 after you claim the full rebate. The ZS EV is a sporty drive, with a big sunroof and all the technology you would expect from a brand-new electric car.

The facelifted ZS EV is yet to be ANCAP tested, but its safety performance is likely to be as good as its predecessor’s, which scored well on adult occupant protection (90 per cent), child occupant protection (84 per cent) and safety assist (71 per cent). The base model Excite (specs below) has a 51kWh battery with a range of up to 320km and a seven-year warranty.

ANCAP safety rating: 5 star

Engine: Single electric motor

Power: 130kW/280Nm

Price: $49,990