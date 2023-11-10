Zooming with DRIVEN Car Guide is back for a limited-run series! If you're not up to date, check out the first episode here.

Our 2023 AA DRIVEN Car Guide New Zealand Car of the Year programme, this year sponsored by Winger Motors, is now well under way.

This week Sam, Damien and fellow COTY judge Allister Wade from the AA are in the studio to look at the finalists for our three Clean Car categories: Small SUV, Medium SUV and Large SUV. We also take a look at this Saturday's print issue, which features the supremely silly-fast MG4 XPower.

Look out for more Zooming each Friday as we count down the COTY finalists - all the way to the grand final and announcement of the overall winner on December 1.

And if you're keen on winning $5000 of fuel or EV charge, vote in our Peoples Choice award. You can do that using the voting form below. Good luck and keep watching!