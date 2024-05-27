Zagato to take centre stage at London Concours

It may not be a Pininfarina, Giugiaro or even a Ghia, but Zagato is still one of the better known Italian coachbuilders of the 20th century, and this year it is taking the spotlight at the London Concours that takes place next week.

Taking place from 4th to 6th June at the Honourable Artillery Company in East London, the event is not only hosting a range of celebrity-own classics, but will also showcase Zagato's "rich history of designs that pushed the envelope, from the 1950s up until the current day" with Andrea Zagato, grandson of founder Ugo Zagato and current CEO of the company, judging the special category.

Highlights of the display will include the diminutive 1958 Abarth 750 Zagato DB, a lightweight sports car that pioneered Zagato’s distinctive “double bubble” roof design. Packing a feisty 750cc engine and a lightweight body, it made for a formidable competitor on the racetrack, winning numerous races and accolades.

Alongside the Abarth will be the 1960 Bristol 406 Zagato, a unique blend of British engineering and Italian design. Only six of these Anglo Italian grand-tourers were produced, making it an exceptionally rare sight.

Featuring an aluminium body, characteristic of Zagato, and a 2.2-litre straight-six engine, the Zagato weighed just 1100kg, making it 260kg lighter than the standard 406, as well as around 300mm shorter and 125mm inches lower. With meaningful gains both in terms of both acceleration and top speed, Zagato transformed the performance of the 406, while also delivering a more agile and sporting driving experience.

The 1991 Alfa Romeo SZ, often referred to as “Il Mostro” for its bold and unconventional design, will also be part of the display.

The SZ’s brutalist, angular lines and striking presence were a significant departure from traditionally curvaceous Alfa Romeo styling, showcasing Zagato’s willingness to push design boundaries. Based on the underpinnings of the trusty Alfa Romeo 75, it was powered by a tweaked version of the Alfa 3.0-litre ‘Busso’ V6, sending 157kW to the rear wheels. Just 1036 SZs were produced, along with 278 convertible RZs – an example of which will also be on show as part of the display. A rare opportunity to see them side by side.

The Ferrari 550 Zagato GTZ Barchetta will be another highlight. The GTZ was created in 2009 to commemorate the 90th anniversary of the relationship between Ferrari and Zagato, and its curvaceous body and open-top configuration was inspired by the 1956 Ferrari 250 GT Berlinetta.

Arguably the perfect blend of Ferrari’s performance pedigree and Zagato's elegant aesthetics, the GTZ packs a 5.5-litre V12 engine producing 362 kilowatts. It is one of the rarest modern Ferraris of all, with just three examples believed to have been built.

Also present at the show will be one of Zagato’s more recent creations, the 2012 Aston Martin V12 Zagato that was built to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the iconic DB4GT Zagato.

Created as a modern interpretation of the DB4 Zagato’s classic formula, enhancements included the addition of the signature double-bubble roof and dramatically enlarged rear arches. At its heart remained Aston Martin’s fire breathing 380kW 6.0-litre V12 engine. The V12 Zagato’s bespoke body took some 2000 hours to produce, five times that of the standard car, and just 65 examples were built.

If you happen to be heading to London next week and fancy seeing some of the rarest and most beautiful cars ever created, then head along to the 8th edition of London Concours.