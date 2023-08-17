Z Energy has introduced a new home charging electricity offer, with a tailor-made package for owners of electric vehicles (EV) and plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEV) also available.

Z Energy EV at Home Plan

By availing the Z EV at Home Plan, owners of EVs and PHEVs will benefit from three hours of free power from 3 a.m. to 6 a.m., adding up to 120 km of range depending on the vehicle and charger.

An Evnex smart charger for timed charging is also available as an add-on option with a two-year interest-free payback term. Additionally, users will receive half-price night rates between 9 p.m. to 7 a.m.

With an average daily commute of about 30 km, Z thinks its new package will allow many electrified car owners to do their commutes for free.

“EV drivers can set their timer to charge their car early every morning so it’s ready to drive when they get up, making the most of the free power offer. In addition, shifting electricity use to off-peak times where possible helps to reduce the peaks and our reliance on fossil-fuel generation," said Lindis Jones, Chief Executive at Z Energy.

“It’s an offer that I and a number of our other Z staff look forward to using for our own EV and [PHEVs]. It also signals our ongoing commitment to working towards a low-carbon future,“ he added.

This new offer comes as Z ramps up its EV charging infrastructure. The company aims to have EV chargers at 20 per cent of its locations by the end of the year.

Z Fuel Back Home Plan

But Z also knows the transition to low-carbon transport won't come quickly or easily, that's why it's also offering the Z Fuel Back Home Plan. The offer provides ICE-powered vehicle users with fuel rewards as they use electricity at home.

Users who join the plan will get 50 litres of fuel for free, with an additional 5 litres of fuel for every $100 spent on power.