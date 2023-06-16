You could be driving a 'manual' Toyota EV by 2026

Towards the end of last year, Lexus showed off its simulated manual transmission on a prototype UX300e. Now it appears some future Toyota EVs could also become available with the technology - perhaps as soon as 2026.

The news comes after Toyota concluded its “Let’s Change the Future of Cars” technical workshop in Japan. It's also where Toyota announced its next-generation battery packs with upwards of 1000km of range.

With its new artificial manual gearbox, Toyota aims to simulate the driving experience of conventional ICE-powered vehicles. It will do this by including a clutch pedal, gearlever, and all the associated sounds that come with driving a manual. The tech will also reportedly have specific mapping for power delivery and even be capable of stalling with ill-timed shifts coming from a stop.

Despite being in development for over three years, Toyota has yet to decide whether to bring this tech to production vehicles. The company is still studying the appeal of simulated manuals, and it's trying to learn how much money people would be willing to shell out for such a novelty.

If the demand is there, we see very few reasons why Toyota shouldn't move forward with the tech, as we imagine R&D costs are also ballooning by the minute. The sensical outcome is they get a return on their investment by letting us all experience the joys of driving a manual in an EV, even if there's practically no need for it.

As mentioned, the simulated manual tech could debut in a next-generation Toyota EV in 2026, barring any delays or mishaps. That's certainly something to look forward to.