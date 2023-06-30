Ferrari XX models have always been track-only beasts, but now the SF90 XX Stradale and Spider are here to take the streets.

These extreme plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEVs) come powered by a mighty V8 and a trio of electric motors to generate a combined 747 kW. The three electric motors (two on the front axle, one between the V8 and gearbox) alone produce 171 kW, providing an all-electric cruising range of 25 km. With the V8 off, the SF90 XX pair can reach a top speed of 135 km/h.

Both supercars get an 8-speed dual-clutch transmission (DCT), which helps with smooth transitions between the four available drive modes: eDrive, Hybrid, Performance, and Qualifying. Ferarri says Performance mode prioritises power output consistency, while Qualifying mode lets drivers rip it with a brand-new extra boost feature.

Aerodynamic improvements also make the SF90 XX Stradale and Spider two of the most efficient Ferraris not named LaFerrari. The SF90 XX Stradale features double the max downforce of the base Stradale with 530 kg at 240 km/h. It achieves this feat through additions like the massive fixed rear wing, which does much to improve rear downforce.

To top it all off, the SF90 XX Stradale and Spider feature track-ready styling - except you can take it on the road without a hitch. Has that convinced you to get one? Tough luck, as all 799 Stradale and 599 Spider examples have already been bought, although we have word that at least one example will be making its way to New Zealand.