Wrecked Lamborghini Countach from 'Wolf of Wall Street' goes unsold at auction

Jet Sanchez

The iconic but heavily damaged 1989 Lamborghini Countach 25th Anniversary Edition from the 2013 film The Wolf of Wall Street failed to attract a buyer at a recent auction in Abu Dhabi.

Despite an asking price of US$1.5 million (NZ$2.45 million) and a pre-sale low estimate of the same amount, the mangled supercar remained unsold after bids fell short of the owner's expectations.

Scene-stealer, but at what cost? 

The 1989 Lamborghini Countach Silver Edition featured prominently in the film's infamous night-time drive sequence. Driven by a heavily intoxicated Jordan Belfort, played by Leonardo DiCaprio, the Countach meets a fiery end after crashing into a tree. While the scene became a memorable part of the film, it left the car in a thoroughly wrecked state.

Value in the wreckage?

Despite its wrecked condition, the car's association with the film and its iconic status as a high-performance supercar attracted significant interest. A single bid of US$1.35 million (NZ$2.2 million) was submitted during the auction, falling short of the owner's desired price. This amount is well above the estimated value of a non-wrecked Countach Silver Edition, which Hagerty estimates to be around $440,000 (NZ$719,000).

A future buyer awaits?

The auction house has not disclosed the owner's plans for the Countach, but they will likely attempt to sell it again. Whether they will find a buyer willing to meet their asking price or be forced to lower their expectations remains to be seen.

For now, the wrecked Wolf of Wall Street Lamborghini Countach remains a symbol of Hollywood excess and a reminder of the fleeting nature of even the most prized possessions.

