Would you pay $270k for this monstrous 1996 Dodge Viper limo?

Move over, regular limos - there's a new king of the road (or should we say serpent?). A monstrous 7.6m-long Dodge Viper limousine has slithered onto the market, and it's sure to turn heads - and empty wallets - with its eye-watering US$169,000 (nearly NZ$270k) price tag.

So, what exactly are you getting for your six figures? Well, for starters, you're getting a whole lot of Viper. This stretched beast boasts almost 11,000km on the odometer, and while its practicality might be questionable, there's no denying its head-turning potential.

Gateway Classic Cars claims it can comfortably seat 10 passengers, with two thrones up front, two in the back, and two bench seats stretching out in the, well, viperous rear.

Of course, with no roof, this sun-seeker is strictly a fair-weather friend. But hey, at least all your passengers will get to bask in the glorious roar of that naturally aspirated 8.0-litre V10 engine up front. Gateway Classic Cars assure us that everyone can "enjoy the ride without compromising on safety" thanks to seatbelts for all.

Love it or hate it, there's no denying that this Dodge Viper limo is a one-of-a-kind creation. Whether it's worth its jaw-dropping price tag is a matter of personal opinion (and disposable income).

But for someone with a need for speed, a penchant for the outrageous, and a very understanding insurance company, this could be the ultimate head-turning chariot. Just be sure to pack your sunscreen and lawyer - you might need both.