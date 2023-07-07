Would you own a Honda S2000 Type R?

The Honda S2000 has had a global cult following since it entered production in 2009. And what's not to like? The open-top sports car featured a diminutive but mighty engine and a spry suspension, all at a relatively affordable price.

Unfortunately, Honda discontinued the S2000 in 2019, dashing everyone's hopes for a Type R version ever coming to fruition.

There's no way an S2000 Type R is happening, right? Well, not if Evasive Motorsports has anything to say about it. The California-based aftermarket performance parts company recently built what it calls the "S2000 R."

"The S2000 is one of the best driver's cars ever produced... With 20 years of experience tuning the platform for road and race, we had a vision to modernize the roadster and create our ideal version of what an S2000 Type R could be," said Mike Chang, Co-President of Evasive Motorsports.

For this build, Evasive Motorsports replaced the S2000's stock 2.0-litre, inline-4, naturally aspirated F20C engine with the Civic Type R's 2.0-litre K20C1 mill.

That came with challenges, as the turbocharged K20C1 fits transversely in the Civic's engine bay, while the F20C fits longitudinally in the S2000. So Evasive engineered an intake manifold to make everything fit.

Evasive also opted for a MoTeC M140 ECU for performance management, with power sent through a stock S2000 transmission to an OS Giken limited-slip differential.

The S2000 R also features Brembo six-piston calipers with 14-inch rotors at the front and 4-piston calipers with 12.9-inch rotors at the rear. The roadster rides on 18x9 EVS Tuning 52Rs wrapped in 255/35 series Yokohama AD09 tyres.

Elswehere, the S2000 R gets the Honda 20th Anniversary Edition front bumper paired with Evasive's modified front fenders and bumper extensions. There's also a carbon fibre lip, rear wing, and Spoon side mirrors.

The weight has also been improved with an ultra-lightweight dry carbon hood, trunk, and tonneau cover, hidden with Honda's NH-0 Championship White paint scheme.

Inside, the S2000 R steps into the modern era with Alcantara lining the dashboard and upper door panels. The lower doors are EVS Tuning carbon fibre, while red and black Recaro Podium carbon-fibre bucket seats replaces leather on the stock unit.

Completing the interior package are the MoTeC C127 driver's display, a suede Momo steering wheel, and a Civic Type R shift knob.

The model unit features chassis number 000, but more builds could come. Interested parties can contact Evasive Motorsports to get their very own Honda Civic S2000 R.

The company says it can provide the base chassis for the build, or existing owners can bring over their vehicle to get the Type R treatment. Pricing, of course, depends entirely on how extensive the customer wants the build.