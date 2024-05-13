Would you gamble on this mini EV with 32kW and 210km of range?

Embattled Vietnamese automaker VinFast has officially unveiled details about its latest model, the VF3, as the company starts accepting deposits in Vietnam.

Designed to be both compact and economical, the VF3 emerges as a contender in the urban electric vehicle (EV) market, with an attractive price point starting from VND 240 million (approximately $15,700) without a battery and VND 322 million (about $21,000) with a battery included.

Compact power and efficient design

Despite its small stature, the VF3 manages to eke out some performance.

Equipped with a rear-mounted electric motor, the vehicle offers 32kW and 110Nm of torque. This setup allows the VF3 to accelerate from 0 to 50 km/h in a brisk 5.3 seconds, which is quite respectable for a vehicle in its class.

The crossover is powered by an 18.64kWh lithium-ion battery pack, providing a range of up to 210km on a single charge according to the NEDC cycle, making it suitable for city commuters and short trips, although its real-world range is probably closer to 150km.

Aesthetically, the VF3 features a length of 3190 mm and a width of 1679 mm, presenting a compact footprint less than many vehicles in its class. The VF3's height and wheelbase measure 1622mm and 2075mm, respectively, offering a balanced dimension that enhances its urban manoeuvrability.

Additionally, the VF3 features aerodynamically optimised 16-inch wheels and a ground clearance of 191mm, ready to handle varied urban terrains.

Tech and comfort features

Inside, VinFast has kept the cabin straightforward yet functional, with a 10-inch display serving dual purposes as both the digital instrument cluster and the infotainment system.

The interior includes a two-spoke steering wheel, minimalistic controls, and splashes of colour that add a modern touch. The rear seat also folds down, expanding the cargo space to 285 litres, which adds a practical element for urban dwellers needing extra storage.

Flexible battery subscription plans

Addressing the diverse needs of its customers, VinFast offers a unique battery subscription model for the VF3.

This scheme includes three different plans catering to varying driving needs—from a VND 900,000 ($60) monthly subscription for those driving less than 1500km per month to a VND 2,000,000 ($130) plan for those exceeding 2500 km monthly.

This approach not only makes the VF3 more accessible but may also alleviate concerns about battery life and replacement costs.

So, would you take a chance at the VinFast VF3 if it somehow makes its way to New Zealand? Let us know by answering the poll below!



