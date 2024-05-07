Women in Automotive Accord: revving up female representation in NZ’s auto industry

In a remarkable move, Women in Automotive New Zealand has launched the Women in Automotive Accord, aiming to boost female representation in the nation's automotive industry significantly.

This pioneering initiative seeks to raise the percentage of women in the sector from 17 per cent to 30 per cent by 2030, with an additional focus on increasing the presence of women in senior leadership roles.

The Women in Automotive Accord

The Accord represents a collaborative effort to transform workplace cultures within the automotive industry.

Natasha Callister, co-founder of Women in Automotive New Zealand, emphasised the importance of a unified approach: "To make a significant and lasting impact we knew we needed to craft a mechanism for bringing organisations on the journey and for measuring collective progress across the industry. The Accord is our framework for that."

Participating businesses commit to seven fundamental principles to foster inclusive and diverse environments that attract, retain and nurture top female talent. This commitment may be crucial in correcting the current gender imbalance and enhancing workplace dynamics.

The business case for diversity

A diverse workforce's economic and operational benefits are well-documented, with numerous studies highlighting the positive impact on profitability and innovation.

Chanelle McDonald, General Manager for Passenger Vehicles at Volkswagen New Zealand, supports this view: "Females bring unique traits to the workplace that can help drive engagement, open-mindedness, and collaboration. Being a woman in automotive, or any industry for that matter, allows a whole new way of thinking which is a catalyst for innovation."

The journey ahead

Stakeholders say that Accord signatories must report progress at the annual Automotive Accord Summit to ensure accountability and facilitate continuous improvement.

Women in Automotive will assist in developing action plans and provide ongoing support and advice. The Accord also features a tiered fee structure, making it accessible to businesses of all sizes, from large corporations to small family-run operations.

Natasha Callister highlighted the inclusive nature of the Accord: "That means any business, from a multi-national to a mum-and-dad operation, can play a part in driving positive change, and can learn from what's working in other businesses."

The launch of the Women in Automotive Accord represents a pivotal step towards reshaping the landscape of New Zealand's automotive industry into a more inclusive and equitable space.