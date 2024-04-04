WIN 1 of 10 double passes to Monkey Man in cinemas April 4

Enter your details in the competition form below.

MONKEY MAN is an astonishing, tour-de-force feature directing debut from Oscar® nominee Dev Patel (Lion, Slumdog Millionaire)

Inspired by the legend of Hanuman, an icon embodying strength and courage, MONKEY MAN stars Patel as Kid, on a quest for vengeance against the corrupt leaders who murdered his mother and continue to systemically victimize the poor and powerless.

After years of suppressed rage, Kid discovers a way to infiltrate the enclave of the city’s sinister elite. Packed with thrilling and spectacular fight and chase scenes, MONKEY MAN is a brilliant and original big screen adrenaline filled big screen experience, only in cinemas April 4.

See the trailer here.

<a href="https://nzherald.wufoo.com/forms/m129mji91xiurl0/">Fill out my Wufoo form!</a>

Monkey Man - only in cinemas April 4.