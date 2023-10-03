New Zealand’s Rodin Cars, a manufacturer of high-performance track cars, had a dream of joining the Formula One grid in 2024. However, that dream was shattered when the FIA, the motorsport's governing body, rejected its bid, along with several other bidders.

So, why did Rodin Cars fail to impress the FIA? Here are three key reasons that may explain why:

Logistics concerns

Rodin Cars planned to build its F1 cars in its existing facility near Christchurch, which is far away from the rest of the F1 teams and could pose logistical challenges. Formula One is a global sport that requires frequent travel and transport of equipment and personnel. Rodin Cars would likely have faced difficulties and costs in moving its cars and staff across different continents and time zones.

Social issues

Rodin Cars committed to reserving one seat for a female driver, which could be seen as a controversial or discriminatory move by some. The F1 World Championships has not had a female driver since Giovanna Amati in 1990, and Rodin Cars wanted to change that by giving a woman a chance to compete at the highest level of motorsport.

However, some may have argued that this was unfair to other drivers who may have been more qualified or experienced, or that it was a publicity stunt rather than a genuine effort to promote diversity.

It's worth noting that Rodin Cars has ties with fellow Kiwi Liam Lawson, who is riding a string of commendable performance as Red Bull's F1 reserve driver, and whom they have recently sponsored in Formula 2. Lawson is currently 2nd in the Japanese Super Formula standings and could very well win the championship. But Lawson wasn't promoted to one of the main Red Bull seats for 2024, so a partnership with Rodin Cars in F1 feels like a rather big missed opportunity.

A lack of competitiveness?

Rodin cars may not be financially or technically competitive enough to join the F1 grid, which requires a high level of investment and expertise. Rodin Cars claimed to have had discussions with Ferrari about a possible collaboration but did not provide any concrete details or evidence of such a partnership.

The team may also lack the experience and track record of competing in other racing categories or developing cutting-edge technology. It may have been outmatched by current F1 teams and the other bidder, Andretti Global.

The FIA has not officially commented on the reasons for rejecting Rodin Cars or any other bidder. The only successful bidder this time around is Andretti, which has a strong background in motorsport and a partnership with Cadillac. The Indiana-based team is led by former F1 driver and IndyCar champion Michael Andretti, who is the son of F1 legend Mario Andretti.

Tough luck

Rodin Cars recently shared a statement on its failed bid: “We appreciate the opportunity to have participated in the FIA process and extend our best wishes to Andretti for their successful bid."

However, it is currently unclear whether it will continue its goal of joining F1. The company currently produces two models of track cars: the FZED and the FZERO. The FZED is based on the Lotus T125, a former Formula 1 car, while the FZERO is a futuristic concept car that aims to be faster than a Formula 1 car.