What was New Zealand's most stolen car for 2023? (And which regions were the worst)

New data from insurance company AMI shows that the Toyota Aqua still holds the least wanted title in motoring: it's New Zealand's most stolen car for 2023, continuing its questionable run.

A familiar scene.. unfortunately: Police and Toyota Aqua.

AMI claims its general insurance data set is the largest in NZ, comprising almost 17,000 vehicle theft claims last year.

What's most striking is the similarity of vehicle stolen, says AMI executive general manager claims Wayne Tippet: "Commonly stolen vehicles... [are] usually no more $5000 in value. These seemingly cost-friendly cars are typically 10 years or older."

So that's bad news for the Aqua but also some respite for the Mazda Demio, which has often featured as top pick for theft. It's slipped down the ranks to number four, behind the Nissan Tiida and Toyota Corolla (which has rocked up from eighth last year to third).

Clearly looking for a safe place to park her Mazda Demio.

Auckland has the most vehicle theft (over 33 per cent), followed by Canterbury (17 per cent) and Waikato (12 per cent).

"Comparing AMI's year-to-year data, the new car theft claims indicate thieves are still looking for quick takes," says Tippett. "Cars without advanced security features such as keyless ignitions, immobilisers or alarms, or parked where a swift getaway is possible, have a higher risk of being stolen."

Wayne Tippet, AMI executive general manager, claims.

Car theft rates peak between 10pm-5am, says AMI. Common-sense preventative measures include parking off-street where possible, locking gates, or parking the vehicle facing uphill or facing your house.

Simple security equipment can also still do the trick, says Tippett: "Steering locks remain a cost-friendly security measure and effective deterrent for thieves."

THE AMI TOP 10 STOLEN CARS LIST

1. Toyota Aqua (most stolen in Auckland, Canterbury, Wellington)

2. Nissan Tiida (most stolen in Waikato, Bay of Plenty, Northland, Hawke's Bay, Nelson)

3. Toyota Corolla

4. Mazda Demio (most stolen in Otago, Southland, Gisborne, Marlborough)

5. Mazda Atenza (most stolen in Manawatu, Taranaki, Tasman)

6. Toyota Mark X

7. Toyota Vitz

8. Subaru Impreza

9. Subaru Legacy

10. Toyota Hilux