What could have been: Ford Everest-like VW Amarok SUV

The Ford and Volkswagen collaboration has proved successful, spawning the enduringly popular Ranger and Amarok utes.

Recently, a new dimension to this partnership has surfaced: the potential development of a Volkswagen SUV based on the Ford Ranger's architecture.

Such a concept, aligning with the Ford Everest, was on the cards during the design phase of the current-gen Amarok.

Exploring the Amarok SUV concept

A sketch posted by Albert Kirzinger, the design boss at Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles, has revealed an early exploration of an Everest-like Amarok SUV.

Kirzinger's post on LinkedIn showed a "fully closed pick-up bed," suggesting a move away from a traditional ute to a five-door wagon akin to the Ford Everest or Isuzu MU-X, with a shorter wheelbase and unique bodywork.

This hinted at Volkswagen's interest in diversifying its range, though current plans for an Amarok-based SUV are not confirmed.

Carsen Intra, CEO of Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles, previously spoke of a Ranger-based SUV carrying a plug-in hybrid (PHEV) powertrain, but there have been no further developments since then.

Notably, Ford has confirmed production of the Ranger PHEV, coming in 2025.

What could have been

The Ford Everest

While Volkswagen has shown interest in an electric version of the Amarok, the project remains in the conceptual phase. Waldemar Bauf, a product planner at VW Commercial Vehicles, indicated that decisions regarding this development would become clearer in the near future.

The possibility of an electric Amarok ute and wagon might still be on the table, reflecting Volkswagen's commitment to electrification.​​

In any case, those in the market for a rugged, capable 7-seat SUV can't go wrong with the Everest. It comes standard with a 2.0-litre Bi-Turbo diesel power plant mated with a 10-speed automatic gearbox.

It also gets a 12-inch centre touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, as well as a 360-degree camera and various driver-assistance safety features. The Ford Everest is available now, starting at $74,990 MSRP for the base Trend model.