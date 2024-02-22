What are the top car brands for high-earning Kiwis?

A recent survey by Auto Trader has revealed intriguing insights into the car preferences of the UK's high earners, making us curious about how high-earning Kiwis choose their cars.

The study, focusing on individuals with an annual household income over £75,000 (over $150k), uncovers a diverse range of preferences spanning both luxury brands and more practical choices.

The top 10 car brands for UK high earners

Photo / Jon Koop on Unsplash

Leading the pack is BMW, chosen by 16 per cent of high-income drivers for its engineering might and prestige. Audi, with its blend of style and innovation, is preferred by 15 per cent.

Surprisingly, Ford ranks third with 14 per cent, valued for its practical yet understated nature, alongside Mercedes-Benz (12 per cent), Toyota (8 per cent), and Volvo (8 per cent).

Rounding out the top 10 are Nissan, Vauxhall, and Volkswagen, each chosen by 7 per cent of high-income drivers. Land Rover, with 6 per cent as the final entry, underscores the appeal of rugged luxury and off-road capability in this demographic.

What about New Zealand?

This survey sheds light on the car preferences of high earners in the UK, but it raises a compelling question: how might these preferences compare to those of high-income car buyers in New Zealand?

Given the differences in lifestyle, culture, and market availability, it's likely that the country's more affluent drivers could favour a different set of vehicles.

Do they lean more towards eco-friendly options, or do luxury and performance hold more sway?

If you're a high-earning Kiwi or would like to be, what kind of car would you buy?

Let us know by answering the poll below!