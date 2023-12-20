What are the the top 5 car mods for 2024?

In the ever-evolving world of car customisation, staying ahead of the curve is key. Bespoke modifier of luxury automotive brands Urban Automotive knows this better than anyone. The company has revealed its predictions for the hottest modification trends of 2024, offering a glimpse into the future of personalised driving experiences.

1. Flat-faced alloys: a touch of retro cool

Hailing from the US and making waves on UK roads, flat-faced forged alloy wheels are a throwback to classic car styles. These distinctive rims, like the 24-inch custom forged Cactus Jack x Forgiato wheels Kim Kardashian sported on her Urban Automotive Range Rover, are turning heads and dividing opinions. But one thing's for sure: they stand out.

2. Pastel palettes: ditch the dark, embrace the light

Move over, satin black. Pastel hues are the new must-have for early adopters in 2024. Yiannimize, a leading vehicle personalisation specialist and Urban Automotive associate, recently transformed Jack Grealish's Lamborghini Performante Urus from black to a Tiffany Blue dream.

This shift towards softer shades is evident in major car brands too, with Rolls-Royce's Sagano Green and Bentley Continental's Jetstream Blue adding pastel power to their palettes.

3. Bold and beautiful interiors: matching the outside in

As exteriors embrace lighter tones, so too do interiors. Urban Automotive's collaboration with Absolute Motors on kickboxing champion Rico Verhoeven's Mercedes G-Class Widetrack perfectly embodies this trend. The teal blue interior trim complements the understated exterior, creating a striking contrast. Expect to see more such vibrant transformations in 2024.

4. Heritage reborn: restomods rule the road

Restomods, which are a fusion of classic designs with modern upgrades, have been increasing in popularity over the years. Urban Automotive's Signature Series often features heritage-inspired projects, like their take on Land Rover's 75th Anniversary Edition Defender. With its carbon fibre accents and signature spoiler, this modern twist on a classic has proven popular with customers.

5. Carbon confidence: beyond the black

Carbon fibre has long been a staple in the automotive industry, but its application is evolving. This year's SEMA show in Las Vegas showcased vehicles with extensive exposed carbon body panels, creating a bold and impactful statement. Urban Automotive is pushing the boundaries further in 2024 with new finishes and techniques, offering customers a truly bespoke carbon fibre experience.

Standing out from the crowd

"Our clients are often high-profile individuals who are willing to take risks and push the boundaries," says Simon Dearn, owner and head of design at Urban Automotive. With a global network of specialist build partners, Urban Automotive delivers a truly bespoke service, turning car customisation dreams into reality.

So, whether you're drawn to the retro charm of flat-faced alloys, the soft allure of pastel hues, or the bold statement of exposed carbon fibre, 2024 promises to be a year of exciting possibilities in the world of car modifications.