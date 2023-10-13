Wellington City Council has dished out 4087 fines to motorists for driving in newly opened bus lanes, totalling more than $600,000.

After a two-week grace period, enforcement of the Tinakori Rd and Bowen St bus lanes began in March, followed by the Riddiford St and Adelaide Rd bus lanes in July.

The fines equate to an average of about $25,000 a week over the past six months.

One Wellington resident was caught when he was driving on Riddiford St towards the city - a route he rarely uses.

“I suddenly realised I was in a bus lane but the other lane was completely full of cars, so I judged that it was safer to just carry on through the bus lane so I didn’t block it if there were any buses coming.

“I noticed there were some people with cameras on the side of the road but I had no idea that you could even be fined for being in a bus lane in Wellington.”

After receiving the $150 fine, the man went back to drive the same route and could only see one sign to warn motorists about the bus lane.

“It feels like something that is going to catch out people who don’t drive those roads regularly.”

He felt the fine was disproportionate to the offence and plans to appeal.

A friendly reminder that vehicles cannot drive in the the full-time bus lanes on Riddiford Street and Adelaide Road between Mein Street and the Basin Reserve. pic.twitter.com/Et5BXAqzD1 — Wellington City Council (@WgtnCC) October 9, 2023

The council employs 59 parking officers, who monitor bus lanes as part of their roles.

Council spokeswoman Victoria Barton-Chapple said four temporary staff are providing cover for vacant roles.

Staff monitor bus lanes in pairs for health and safety reasons, she said.

On average, parking officers are paid $28.26 an hour. So, the direct cost to the council for two parking officers spending three hours a day monitoring a bus lane is about $170.

“Additional costs would also include the cost of the camera equipment, the cost of the other equipment that officers are provided with to allow them to carry out their duties, time spent processing camera footage and overheads,” Barton-Chapple said.

Barton-Chapple said the council is planning to roll out fixed cameras across all major bus lanes next year.

“These cameras will monitor bus lanes during the hours the bus lanes are operational.”

Meanwhile cyclists discovered punctures in their tyres over the weekend after tacks were left on the new Adelaide Rd cycleway.

Cycle Wellington spokesman Patrick Morgan said it was disappointing.

“These pointless attacks will not succeed because cyclists are harder than nails.

“It’s outrageous people are just trying to get around, kids are trying to get to school, and some coward leaves tacks on a cycleway.”

Heads up: tacks have been left on the Adelaide Rd cycle lane.

These cowardly a-tacks will not succeed, because cyclists are harder than nails. Every day thousands people on bikes deal with hills, weather and pretty average driving, so a few thumbtacks won't deter us. @CycleWgtn pic.twitter.com/zYiHkEsjK8 — Patrick Morgan (@patrickmorgan) October 8, 2023

Barton-Chapple said the council had organised a maintenance contractor to sweep the site.

“This is a very serious issue, not only for costs to repair a tyre, but the big issue here is safety, especially as this area is used by a high number of school children.

“If a cyclist gets a flat tyre caused by a tack while travelling at speed then the risk of serious injury is real. Offenders could face fines or prosecution.”