Watch: Rodin Cars burns rubber with FZERO hypercar prototype

Rodin Cars isn't wasting any time after its unsuccessful Formula One bid. The Kiwi car manufacturer recently took a significant step forward with the track debut of its FZERO hypercar prototype.

This development marks a new era for the company, transitioning from its aspirations in the world of F1 to focusing on the evolution of a groundbreaking hypercar.

The FZERO, a project of immense ambition, was developed at Rodin Cars' state-of-the-art facility near Mount Lyford. David Dicker, the company's founder and a technology billionaire, personally tested the car, expressing immense pride in its performance and potential.

The FZERO's introduction is not only a milestone for Rodin Cars but also a testament to the company's resilience and innovative spirit in the face of challenges, including its recent Formula One bid setback.

Equipped with a 4.0-litre V10 RC.TEN engine, also designed by Rodin Cars, the FZERO is poised to redefine expectations in the hypercar segment. This engine delivers a formidable 755kW at 9500rpm, propelling the car to an anticipated top speed of 360km/h.

The FZERO's combination of high-calibre performance and design places it in direct competition with established hypercars from global giants like Aston Martin and Mercedes-AMG.

The FZERO project's success symbolizes Rodin Cars' commitment to pushing the boundaries of automotive engineering. While the dream of joining the Formula One grid remains unfulfilled, the company's focus on the FZERO and its contributions to motorsport through driver development and its own racing team underscore a bright and innovative future.