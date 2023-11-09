In a surprise move, Hoonigan has released a trailer for Electrikhana Two, a video project said to be the final one legendary Gymkhana icon Ken Block participated in before his tragic passing in January 2023.

This time, Block and the ferocious Audi S1 Hoonitron take their wild Gymkhana antics to the vibrant streets of Mexico City. The electrifying adventure, as presented by the Hoonigan YouTube channel, was filmed late in 2022, making it the last production in which Block was involved with the company he founded.

The star of the show is the electrified Audi, purpose-built for Gymkhana mayhem, boasting a dual-motor setup that churns out an impressive 493kW and 640Nm of torque.

While these figures might not match the outrageous Hoonicorn Mustang that Block commanded for nearly a decade, the Audi's unique combination of instant torque and a gearbox-free design results in breathtaking wheel speeds.

In Block's first Electrikhana film in Las Vegas, he achieved an astounding 190km/h while executing a stationary doughnut. A behind-the-scenes follow-up to the Vegas escapade also shows Block hailed the S1 Hoonitron as the most advanced drift car he'd ever had the privilege of piloting.

The trailer for Electrikhana Two sets the stage as Block descends upon the Plaza de Toros Mexico - and it's a thrilling spectacle. With glimpses of previous Gymkhana adventures, it offers fans one last look at Block's electrifying stunts in the heart of Mexico City.

From heart-pounding sideways driving to gravity-defying jumps, close calls that'll make your heart skip a beat, and the signature Gymkhana tire smoke – this trailer has it all.