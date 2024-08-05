Watch: Heart-stopping footage shows train hitting car in near-fatal collision

Shocking footage of a freight train smashing into a car at a level crossing has highlighted the foolhardy behaviour of some drivers - and left rail safety officials begging the public to open their eyes around train tracks.

The recent crash - which miraculously did not result in death - happened in the North Island at an unidentified crossing.

The moment before a train collides with a car at a North Island level crossing. Image / Supplied

In the footage the freight train’s horn sounds as it approaches the crossing, which has bells and lights installed to warn motorists to stop.

But just metres from the crossing, a black car speeds into view. The train’s drivers can be heard in distress, one yelling “Jesus, Jesus, Jesus, JESUS” as the car approaches the crossing from the left at speed.

Most crashes and near-misses at level crossings happen despite warning signs and bells being installed. File photo / Bevan Conley

While the train brakes, and the car swerves at the last minute, it’s too late - the oncoming train smashes into the car and shunts it off the tracks.

Incredibly the driver of the car did not die in the collision.

But KiwiRail spokesman David Gordon said even close calls could take a “huge toll” on train drivers as well as those who narrowly avoid being killed.

Gordon, the state-owned company’s chief asset development officer, said the footage was being made public to remind people of the importance of individual responsibility when it came to crossing train tracks - with most crashes happening at sites with safety features installed.

In the year to June 30, there have been 19 collisions and another 173 near-misses at level crossings.

More than 170 people have died in train collisions in the past 10 years.

In the latest serious crash, a person suffered critical injuries when their car collided with a train on State Highway 1 at Ōhau, near Levin.

The video was released this morning in Wellington for the start of Rail Safety Week, which asks people to take extreme car around trains.

KiwiRail and TrackSAFE are calling for people to use a “Steely Stare” - taking a “good hard look for trains” when approaching any rail level crossing.

Gordon said 95 per cent of collisions and 73 per cent of near-misses were at crossings that had safety features installed, such as flashing lights and bells or barrier arms.

“This emphasises how important an individual’s behaviour is when it comes to safety around railway tracks.

“The Steely Stare campaign is designed to remind people that they need to be responsible and change their own behaviour around level crossings – something a fast-moving train can’t do.”

Motorists, pedestrians and cyclists are all encouraged to check properly both ways before crossing tracks.

TrackSAFE manager Megan Drayton said trains and rail maintenance vehicles always had right of way and travelled faster than they appeared to.

”Locomotive engineers can blow the horn and put on the emergency brakes, but there is often little else they can do to stop the train in a hurry.”