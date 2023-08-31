Watch: first trailer for Michael Mann's 'Ferrari' movie

The much-anticipated trailer for "Ferrari," directed by Michael Mann, has dropped, offering viewers a tantalising glimpse into the upcoming film.

The teaser, marked by a curious absence of dialogue, delivers a montage of tense moments, setting the tone for a high-stakes drama centred around the iconic Italian automaker.

Starring Adam Driver in the role of Enzo Ferrari and Penelope Cruz as Laura Ferrari, this first trailer doesn't give away much in terms of plot but succeeds in generating intrigue.

The story revolves around the pivotal year 1957, when the Ferrari company, founded a mere decade prior, faced the looming threat of bankruptcy.

Against the backdrop of financial turmoil, the personal lives of the Ferrari couple are also explored. The loss of their son Dino and the revelation of a child born out of Enzo's extramarital affair add emotional layers to the narrative.

One of the film's focal points is the decision to enter Ferrari vehicles into the infamous Mille Miglia road race. The movie was shot in Brescia, a city integral to the historic race's route. It also draws inspiration from the biography "Enzo Ferrari – The Man and the Machine" penned by Brock Yates.

The ensemble cast includes Shailene Woodley as Lina Lardi, Patrick Dempsey as Piero Taruffi, Jack O’Connell as Peter Collins, Sarah Gadon as Linda Christian, and Gabrial Leone as Alfonso de Portago.

Potential spoilers ahead

Portago's tragic accident during the race, resulting in the loss of his life and those of nine spectators, forms a crucial part of the film's narrative.

The legal aftermath of the incident, including charges of manslaughter against Ferrari and the involved tyre manufacturer, will also be portrayed.

Veteran director Michael Mann has expressed his commitment to presenting the brutal accident and its consequences with unflinching transparency, albeit presumably with the usual Hollywood flair.

The film is scheduled to debut at the 2023 Venice Film Festival and is slated for a theatrical release on December 25th. Like Gran Turismo, another motorsport film released this year, "Ferrari" promises a blend of motorsport history, personal drama, and legal intrigue that is bound to captivate audiences.