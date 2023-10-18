In what is sure to be one of the highlights of 2023, a group of students from the Eindhoven University of Technology, known as Solar Team Eindhoven, has created Stella Terra, an off-road solar-powered vehicle that operates independently of a charging station - the first of its kind.

Solar pioneers

Solar Team Eindhoven has long been at the forefront of solar mobility, with notable achievements like four consecutive victories at the World Solar Challenge in Australia and the creation of a solar-powered campervan, Stella Vita, in 2021​​.

Their latest venture, Stella Terra, continues this legacy as the world's first self-sustaining off-road solar vehicle. This road-legal solar car aims to demonstrate the vast potential of the sun's energy in powering vehicles, even in the most challenging terrains.

Harnessing sunlight

Stella Terras gets power from advanced solar panels mounted on its roof. This piece of tech is impressively efficient with a conversion rate of 97 per cent in turning sunlight into electrical charge, a figure that's a third more efficient compared to conventional solar technologies​.

The robust construction of Stella Terra, coupled with its student-developed technology advancements, grants it unmatched sustainability and freedom from charging stations anywhere in the world.

In the Sahara

To showcase its capabilities, Stella Terra was put to a stringent test as it embarked on a journey across Morocco, covering nearly a thousand kilometres through diverse landscapes, all the way to the Sahara, solely on solar power.

The vehicle displayed remarkable endurance, with only its steering system requiring a minor fix during the expedition. The solar-powered SUV managed to endure desolate desert conditions , showcasing not just its reliability but also the practicality of solar power in real-world off-road conditions​.

Stellar performance indicators

Despite its sun-sourced power, Stella Terra is no slouch performance slouch. It boasts a top speed of 145km/h, weighs a mere 1200kg, and has an impressive range of 710km on sunny days​. Its efficiency exceeded expectations during the North Africa test drive, consuming 30 per cent less energy than anticipated​​.

Towards a sustainable future

The creation of Stella Terra marks a monumental leap towards harnessing solar power for sustainable mobility. By pushing the boundaries of this technology, Solar Team Eindhoven is not only challenging the status quo but also inspiring individuals and global auto manufacturers to expedite the transition to more sustainable mobility solutions.