A motorcyclist's daily commute took a nightmarish turn in a shocking incident that unfolded on the bustling Hume Highway in New South Wales. The scene was captured in a video shared on social media (shown here through Canada News on YouTube), showcasing the perilous encounter between the motorcyclist and a silver Audi driver.

Horrific scene on Australian highway

Video / @vampirebd2001 / Instagram

The footage depicts the motorcyclist navigating through multiple lanes of traffic, with the Audi closely tailing behind. At one tense moment, the Audi abruptly swerves into the right lane, closing in on the motorcycle.

In a heart-stopping instant, the Audi driver appears to intentionally collide with the motorcyclist's left side, catapulting them across several lanes of traffic. The horrific situation concludes as the rider crashes into a concrete road barrier on the opposite side of the highway.

The incident serves as a stark reminder of the dangers associated with road rage. An Instagram user, who shared the video under the username "@vampirebd2001," emphasised this point, stating, "Road rage [is] not worth the risk."

In response to the incident, the Instagram user has reportedly forwarded the footage to local authorities, including the police, for further investigation.