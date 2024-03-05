Kia has sparked excitement in Australia with the teaser of its highly anticipated ute, expected to be named the Kia Tasman.

In a recent TV commercial, the South Korean automaker showcased the upcoming vehicle in a distinctly Australian setting, featuring a lineup of 20 of the nation's most renowned sports figures.

Star-studded affair

The ad, aired on TV and seen on YouTube, is a celebration of Australian sports culture. It stars various local sports heroes like AFL's Lance ‘Buddy’ Franklin, football legend John Aloisi, and former UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski.

Each of these sports stars contributes to the lively and cheeky debate over the ute's name, forming the ad's overarching theme.

Although Kia has not officially announced the name, the Kia Tasman is widely expected as coming, hinted at through a newspaper clipping in the ad which refers to the vehicle as 'The Tasman'.

As seen in the ad:

One standout model making its debut is The Tasman, a versatile 4X4 engineered to take Australia's diverse landscapes. Boasting robust off-road capabilities and a sleek yet durable design, this vehicle is set to capture the hearts of adventure enthusiasts across the country.

Power play

Kia has been diligently working on this project since early 2019, with plans to launch the Tasman next year.

Tasman's arrival is set to reshape the mid-sized ute market in Australia. It's expected to compete with established models and potentially upcoming electric vehicles like the Hilux hybrid and Ford Ranger plug-in hybrid.

Unofficial rendering based on spy shots / Photo / Kolesa.ru

While full details on the powertrain options remain under wraps, Kia Australia has indicated the likelihood of a diesel variant, possibly the 2.2-litre CRDi turbocharged four-cylinder engine, already a feature in several Hyundai and Kia models.

The anticipated powertrain options include a 3.0-litre V6 diesel engine and a 3.3-litre V6 petrol twin-turbo engine, previously used in the Stinger, for high-performance variants.

The double-cab model is expected to offer impressive capabilities, with a cargo capacity of approximately 1000kg and a maximum towing capacity of 3500kg.

An electric version of Tasman is also on the cards, reflecting Kia's commitment to expanding its EV offerings​​.

Kia's strategy seems to be focused on offering a versatile range that caters to various customer preferences, from traditional diesel engines to innovative electric options​​.

Availability

Kia Tasman out in the wild / Photo / Woopa TV

The Kia Tasman ute, set to commence production in 2025, has been trademarked in Australia as well as New Zealand, suggesting a strong likelihood of its potential local availability.

This move aligns with Kia's recognition of both countries as significant markets for utes, further bolstered by Tasman's name, which should be a strong hint on its own.

Furthermore, we saw Tasman in the metal at the EV9 SUV's Australian first drive event, though photography was not possible.

We'll have to wait and see whether the much-awaited ute enters the market across the Tasman.