Watch: 2-hour marathon of Ken Block's iconic Gymkhana career

The late Ken Block left behind a sizeable legacy. After recent news of Block's widow Lucy and her 43 Institute auctioning off 43 pieces of memorabilia related to the motorsport icon, the celebration of life continues.

For context, April 3 has been dubbed 'Ken Block Day,' a tribute to the legendary rally driver known for the iconic number 43 on his cars.

In a fitting homage, the Hoonigan YouTube channel has released a monumental compilation, bundling every Gymkhana video ever released into over two hours of relentless mayhem.

This mega compilation shows Block's profound impact on motorsport and car culture, showcasing his incredible skill behind the wheel.

From humble beginnings to global stardom

Ken Block's first Gymkhana video, uploaded in 2008, marked the beginning of an era.

What started as a simple practice session in a Subaru WRX at a deserted military base in California, evolved into a global phenomenon.

Block's videos, initially hosted by DC Shoes - a brand he co-founded quickly found a massive audience on YouTube.

Today, these videos are all housed under the Hoonigan channel, creating a comprehensive archive of Block's daring exploits.

This particular compilation spans 16 years of automotive artistry, featuring iconic vehicles like the Hoonicorn and the electric Audi S1 E-Tron Hoonitron.

Block's audacious stunts across the world have not only racked up hundreds of millions of views but have also inspired countless fans and aspiring racers.

Ken Block's Gymkhana series has left an indelible mark on car and motorsport culture, celebrated annually on Ken Block Day.

As fans dive into this two-hour compilation, many will reminisce about their favourite moments from Block's illustrious career.

Whether it's the precision drifting, the heart-stopping jumps, or the sheer spectacle of the Hoonicorn tearing through the streets, Ken Block's legacy continues to inspire awe.