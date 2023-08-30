Want a new Ferrari? This is how long you'll have to wait

Ferrari's waiting lists for new cars are growing by the day. Some models, including the new Purosangue SUV, have wait lists up to three years long, but despite this fact, Ferrari CEO Benedetto Vigna says it has no plans to ramp up production to chip away at the high demand.

Value, not volume

In an exclusive interview with American news outlet CNBC, Vigna said high production volume is not the company's focus. “We are a brand that is not looking for volume,” Vigna said. “We are a brand that is looking for value and respecting the client. For us, the client is very, very important.”

“The client is giving a value to our cars because they are unique, because they are limited, because they are exclusive,” he added. “We could make more, but that doesn’t make sense. We will offend our clients.”

That sheer exclusivity of Ferrari ownership has perhaps made it more challenging than ever for the brand to balance production and company growth. Its recent rising stock has led to shareholders expecting more of the same in the coming years, but is Ferrari up to the task?

Getting a Ferrari is an experience that starts from the time you first see a Ferrari... It’s not something you can get very easily.

2022 saw Ferrari deliver 13,221 units, up 18.5 per cent over the previous year. Those are encouraging numbers, but demand still heavily outnumbers production. Some analysts have even said Ferrari could sell twice as many units as it manufactures.

While Ferrari is at work on a new factory for hybrid electric (HEVs) and battery electric vehicles (BEVs), it has not shared how this facility will impact overall production numbers.

Younger customers

The bright side for Ferrari is its customer reach, which has been expanding for 10 straight quarters. 30 per cent of its new buyers are also aged under 40, giving much hope for the storied Italian automaker as it ventures into an uncertain, electrified future.

“Our new clients are [10 per cent] younger than all the clients we have in the world,” Vigna said. “So the prancing horse is kicking strong.”

Ultimately, Ferrari's current strategy may not change anytime soon, with Vigna stating that the challenge of procuring a unit is part of the charm.

“Getting a Ferrari is an experience that starts from the time you first see a Ferrari,” he said. “It’s not something you can get very easily.”