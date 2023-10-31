VW ID.3 retains 93% battery capacity after 100,000km test

The Volkswagen ID.3 recently aced a long-term endurance test conducted by Germany's ADAC, Europe's largest automobile association, achieving commendable battery retention over 100,000km of driving.

The ID.3 Pro S model, equipped with a high-voltage 77kWh battery, showcased a net battery capacity of 93 per cent, significantly exceeding Volkswagen's warranty guarantee of 70 per cent capacity retention over eight years or 160,000km of driving​.

Rigorous testing

The ID.3 underwent rigorous testing at ADAC's Test and Technology Center in Landsberg am Lech over two and a half years, which involved frequently charging the battery to 100 per cent at DC fast charging stations to accelerate the mileage accumulation.

Contrary to this, Volkswagen recommends charging to 80 per cent to better preserve battery longevity. Despite the harsher testing conditions, the ID.3 managed to retain a high battery capacity, showcasing the robustness and durability of its battery technology.

ADAC ensured the battery was fully charged to offer the subsequent tester the maximum driving range, which in real-world conditions, was found to be 400km. This test was the first of its kind for a vehicle from Volkswagen's ID family.

Software fixes

During the test, several software updates were rolled out to the ID.3, one of which increased the charging power to 170 kW. These updates not only rectified bugs but also enhanced the electric hatchback's consumption and range, especially over short distances and in winter temperatures of 0 to 5°C. The ID.3's intelligent Electric Vehicle Route Planner, received through an update, was appreciated for its ability to dynamically plan charging stops based on current traffic conditions and the performance of charging stalls, aiming for the quickest possible arrival at the destination.

However, the ID.3 wasn’t without its faults. ADAC pointed out ongoing software programming issues, such as a sluggish infotainment system and a lack of battery preheating. Some or all of these issues are expected to be resolved with future software updates.

Despite these setbacks, the ADAC’s endorsement underscores the ID.3’s promise in the burgeoning global EV market. It should also translate well for VW's other electrified models, including the ID.4 and ID.5, which both use the same battery tech and is currently available in New Zealand.