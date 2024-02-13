VW Amarok Aventura Turbo Petrol arrives in NZ

Volkswagen New Zealand has welcomed another version of its popular Amarok ute - the Amarok Aventura Turbo Petrol, which joins the V6 diesel model at the top of its model range.

Petrol power

The highlight of this release is, of course, the petrol engine. It's a 2.3-litre four-cylinder turbo petrol power plant, delivering 222kW at 5900rpm and 452Nm of peak torque at 3350rpm.

This engine pairs with a 10-speed automatic transmission and features VW's 4Motion selectable four-wheel drive.

As with other models in the Amarok lineup, the Aventura Turbo Petrol can handle a braked trailer load of up to 3500kg and an unbraked load of 750kg.

Top-spec features

Unlike the diesel model, which comes with 20-inch Bendigo alloy wheels, the petrol version gets exclusive 21-inch Varberg alloys.

Other notable features on this model include a 12-inch portrait-style touchscreen infotainment display with intelligent voice control, an eight-speaker Harman Kardon audio system and a suite of active safety features.

VW has equipped the Aventura with driver assistance features like adaptive cruise control, speed sign recognition, autonomous braking, lane keep assist, blind spot monitoring, and advanced park assist.

Availability

"With Amarok already being a Kiwi favourite, the all-new Aventura turbo petro model is hot property and of course includes all the usual impressive Volkswagen DNA inside and out. It's the perfect city ute," enthused Kevin Richards, General Manager of Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles.

The Volkswagen Amarok Aventura Turbo Petrol is now available to test drive at local dealerships. It starts at $93,000 MRP. The V6 diesel model remains available at the same price point.