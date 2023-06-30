Volvo is latest automaker to join Tesla charging standard

Volvo is the latest automaker to adopt Tesla's North American Charging Standard (NACS). The Swedish company announced the agreement on Tuesday, making it the first European brand to use NACS for its electric vehicles (EVs).

The switch to NACS will give Volvo and Polestar EVs access to Tesla's massive Supercharger network in the United States, Canada, and Mexico (there are currently 40,000 Superchargers globally). According to the US Department of Energy, Tesla Superchargers make up about 60 percent of all available fast chargers in the country.

Volvo says it will start shipping EVs equipped with NACS charging ports in 2025, but owners who wish to continue using the Combined Charging System (CCS) can do so with an adapter.

Earlier this month, General Motors announced a similar deal with Tesla, giving GM EVs entry into NACS starting in 2025. Ford has also made that same decision, being the first company to pull the trigger. Rivian is also in the same boat.

Will more automakers follow these companies and allow NACS to become the dominant charging standard in North America and, eventually, the world? Only time will tell, but the signs sure are pointing in that direction.